Grünenthal donates 400.000€ and provides pain treatment medicine to Ukraine

AACHEN, Germany, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, an international science-driven pharmaceutical company, announced that it has donated 400.000€ to the Red Cross to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. In addition, Grünenthal partners with Action Medeor and the University Hospital of RWTH Aachen to provide urgently needed pain medication to the region. The first transport with medicine is set to leave Aachen this week.

"We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Ukraine. Our full solidarity is with Ukraine's people and everyone affected, no matter where they come from. Grünenthal will contribute to ensuring urgently needed medical care," said Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal.

