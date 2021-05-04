Grünenthal is one of the best employers in North Rhine-Westphalia

AACHEN, Germany, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Aachen, announced today that it will be recognised as one of the best employers in North Rhine-Westphalia in the Great Place to Work® competition "Germany's Best Employers 2021".

More than 150 companies applied for the competition this year. Grünenthal made it onto the list for this award due to positive feedback from its employees and because of its strong corporate culture. Earlier this year, Grünenthal was successfully certified by Great Place to Work® in Germany and seven other European and Latin American countries.

"A working atmosphere based on credibility, respect and fairness is important for talents. They want to be proud of their tasks and the company, and also want to enjoy working with their colleagues," explains Oliver Lamm, Head HR Germany. "Our Great Place to Work® survey results show that we have improved in key areas. Our employees have a clear understanding of our strategic direction and feel supported in their personal and professional development through numerous training and development opportunities. They achieve their goals as a team and their performance is valued. In our 75th anniversary year, this is a great confirmation of our unique corporate culture."

Grünenthal enables its employees to work from home and supports them with a wide range of digital services. These range from virtual childcare through to workshops about mindfulness and resilience, as well as fitness tips, active break sessions and virtual cooking events for the whole family. "We are also consistently implementing the current requirement to offer Corona rapid tests for employees. As early as February, we set up a company-owned test station for rapid tests (POC antigen tests) at our Group headquarters in Aachen-Eilendorf," explains Lamm.

To apply for the best employer in North Rhine-Westphalia 2021 list, Grünenthal submitted the results of a recent employee survey covering its workplace culture and leadership approach, and provided comprehensive insights into its corporate culture (Culture Audit®). In Germany, 76 percent of participants stated that they consider Grünenthal to be a great place to work. The digital award ceremony for "Germany's Best Employers 2021" will take place on 05 May 2021. During the ceremony, the exact ranking in the competition will be announced.

Grünenthal recently unveiled its evolved employer brand with a new careers website and strengthened social media presence. Read about what makes Grünenthal an attractive employer: https://careers.grunenthal.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Grünenthal has conducted the Great Place to Work® survey regularly since 2009. This voluntary and anonymous survey gives employees around the globe an opportunity to provide direct feedback about Grünenthal's workplace culture and leadership approach. In this way, the company gets a clear benchmark for where it stands and can track its progress by comparing against previous years. In turn, this helps Grünenthal to focus on the right priorities and to implement effective measures that keep it moving forwards on its cultural journey. In 2021, Grünenthal was also awarded the Great Start! certificate for its apprenticeship in Germany.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in around 100 countries. In 2020, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved sales of € 1.3 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group

Instagram: grunenthal



For further information, please contact:

Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications and Editorial Management Grünenthal Tel.: +49 241 569-3269 [email protected] Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany



SOURCE Grünenthal Group