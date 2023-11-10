Grunt Style Acquires Irreverent Warriors Nonprofit to Lead Veteran Mental Health Efforts in the US

News provided by

Grunt Style

10 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Acquisition will increase reach to military community to address veteran suicide prevention

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grunt Style Foundation and Irreverent Warriors are coming together to establish the largest outreach arm to address mental health and suicide prevention in the military veteran community. The two national nonprofits will unite to increase national efforts to ensure veterans are provided with the necessary resources to improve their quality of life.

The Irreverent Warriors organization will become a subdivision under The Grunt Style Foundation, specifically addressing mental health and wellness as well as veteran suicide prevention, while retaining their individual name and branding.

"The Grunt Style Foundation believes mental health and wellness are paramount. No veteran should ever go without proper support and resources to assist them with their military transition," said Tim Jensen, President of The Grunt Style Foundation. "Through this partnership, we are going to create a formidable network to reach more veterans across the United States to prevent another veteran suicide."

"Grunt Style has been one of our biggest supporters both financially and logistically, for several years and it makes sense that we join forces. This relationship has benefited both organizations but more importantly, our core values and mission align so directly with the Grunt Style Foundation that this isn't just a merger, it will be a force multiplier," said Cindy McNally, President and CEO of Irreverent Warriors. "With our unconventional approach to healing and restoration, being a program of the Grunt Style Foundation will be instrumental in facilitating a more diverse impact and a far greater reach than either organization has had individually in the past."

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION
Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt StyleFoundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org

SOURCE Grunt Style

