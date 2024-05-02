All sale profits will support college scholarships for military families beginning May 1

SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of May, Grunt Style will dedicate all sale profits from their 2024 Memorial Day t-shirts to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation as part of their new Give Back campaign. This campaign will help support the Foundation's efforts to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Grunt Style Announces Memorial Day Campaign Benefitting Children of Fallen Patriots

The new Memorial Day t-shirts will be available for purchase online and in-store beginning May 1, 2024. To learn more about Grunt Style and support the Give Back campaign, please visit gruntstyle.com/pages/memorial-day

The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths.

"Through our Give Back campaign, we are not only honoring the legacy of those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice, but we're supporting those they left behind," said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style. "With your support, we can help make a difference and ensure their children are set up for success!"

Each year, Grunt Style also shuts down their website and online sales for 24-hours in honor of Memorial Day. Grunt Style is the only veteran-operated brand to forgo online sales each year to commemorate this holiday.

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Founded in 2009, Grunt Style is an online patriotic lifestyle retailer designed for a new class of warriors: first-responders, military veterans and their friends and family. With four million social media followers, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel on the planet that is backed by its unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and its ability to America. Find out more about the company and its American-made products at gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

SOURCE Grunt Style