Grunt Style Donates Over $55K to Support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

The annual donation will help fund college scholarships for military families

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style recently presented $58,739.62 to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation as part of their Give Back campaign. The campaign helped support the Foundation's efforts to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

All funds raised for this donation were a direct result of online purchases made throughout the month of May in honor of Memorial Day. To date, Grunt Style has donated $137,000 to Children of Fallen Patriots and facilitated an additional $287,000 through retail partnerships. This total contribution has equated to over 67 years in college aid.

The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths.

"We'd like to thank Grunt Style's loyal customers for making our Give Back campaign a success! Through your purchases, we helped honor the legacy of those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice by supporting those they left behind," said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style.

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Founded in 2009, Grunt Style is an online patriotic lifestyle retailer designed for a new class of warriors: first-responders, military veterans and their friends and family. With four million social media followers, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel on the planet that is backed by its unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and its ability to America. Find out more about the company and its American-made products at gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

ABOUT CHILDREN OF FALLEN PATRIOTS

Children of Fallen Patriots (CFP) honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $68 million in scholarships to over 3,500 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. CFP has earned a perfect rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 98% of third-party donations go to programs. Learn more at www.fallenpatriots.org .

