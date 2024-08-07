All profits through the end of September will support the Grunt Style Foundation's wellness program

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style will take a stand against the suicide epidemic affecting veterans, first responders, and law enforcement officers, through an initiative to fund the Triangular Compass wellness program established by its nonprofit arm, The Grunt Style Foundation . The new campaign, No More Dead Friends, launches with limited edition t-shirts to support the Foundation's efforts.

Grunt Style Launches New Limited Edition Product Line to Support Suicide Prevention Efforts

Through the end of September, customers will have the opportunity to support the campaign through the purchase of two limited-edition t-shirts. All profits will benefit the Grunt Style Foundation's Triangular Compass program which encourages those who may be struggling to explore and engage in different approaches to mental wellness surrounding Body, Soul, Spirit.

To learn more and support the "No More Dead Friends" campaign, please visit www.gruntstyle.com/pages/no-more-dead-friends

"Our mission through this campaign is to expose the harsh realities of the suicide epidemic," said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style. "Together we can ignite a larger movement that transcends beyond just the month of September! Through your support, we can create more opportunities to provide our veterans and first responders with the support they deserve."

September marks National Suicide Prevention Month. The month is dedicated to remembering the lives lost while raising awareness of available resources to assist with mental health.

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, law enforcement, as well as their friends and families. With over 400 employees, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that's backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style , a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org .

