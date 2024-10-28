The End of Watch Program will officially go live online on November 1st

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style , a national patriotic apparel brand, is proudly partnering with Folds of Honor to launch the End of Watch program which will benefit the families of America's fallen heroes and fund student scholarships. The End of Watch program will go live online only on November 1, 2024.

Grunt Style Launches New Partnership with Folds of Honor to Support Families of America’s Fallen First Responders

Folds of Honor is a foundation dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled service members as well as first responders. In partnership with Grunt Style, the End of Watch program will select a new family to feature each month for the next year and create a custom-designed t-shirt to honor their loved one's legacy.

All profits from these shirts will benefit the family and others just like them through the Folds of Honor scholarship program. To learn more about the End of Watch program and support the legacy of America's Fallen Heroes, please visit www.gruntstyle.com/pages/end-of-watch

"We are proud to launch the End of Watch program to help ensure the legacy of fallen service members and first responders are carried forward," said Glenn Silbert, CEO of Grunt Style. "Together, we can help make a difference. Through the purchase of these t-shirts, we'll provide critical support to the families left behind and invest in the next generation."

"We are grateful to Grunt Style and its outstanding team for supporting the families of American heroes through education," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "These individuals need and deserve our help. This unique and heartfelt initiative demonstrates to spouses and children that the sacrifices made will not be forgotten."

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. With 300 veterans and patriots enlisted, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that's backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org

