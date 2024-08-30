Grunt Style x Dixxon Collaborate to Honor America’s Everyday Heroes

Limited edition flannel designs celebrate first responders, law enforcement, and military warfighters

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style is proud to announce their official collaboration with Dixxon Flannel Company . The much-anticipated partnership between the two apparel brands will celebrate America's everyday heroes - first responders, law enforcement and military warfighters.

Through October 2024, Grunt Style and Dixxon will release three limited-edition flannel designs for men and women. To learn more about Grunt Style and stay up to date on their upcoming products, please visit www.gruntstyle.com

"We are honored to collaborate with Dixxon Flannel Company and create a limited product line celebrating the hardworking men and women who answer the call when others are in need," said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style.

"When Grunt Style approached us with the idea of creating a flannel that would recognize the bravery of First Responders, Law Enforcement, and Military personnel, we did not hesitate," said Robby Keller, Marketing Manager for Dixxon. "We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to recognize these heroes and weave their story into a product that can be cherished for the rest of their lives, while showing our support for those who put their life on the line every day."

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. With over 400 employees, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that's backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

ABOUT DIXXON

Founded in 2013, Dixxon is a globally coveted brand, representing those who work hard and stay humble. With superior quality, intentional design, limited drops, and badass collaborations, our products sell out fast and are often featured in extremely sought after collections. Learn more at www.dixxon.com

SOURCE Grunt Style