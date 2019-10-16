Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Initiates Operations at Kingston Airport

In accordance with the terms of the Contract signed on October 2018, 12 months were granted for the transition and 25 years for the concession. One of the Group's commitments is to improve the infrastructure and the equipment of the airports it operates. Therefore, during the first 36 months, it expects to make an investment of US$ 60 million in extension and modernization works in the Norman Manley Airport.

At the formal presentation ceremony of the Airport's operations, GAP's Director General, Raúl Revuelta, reiterated Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's commitment to diversify its airport portfolio and affirmed that "to compete for the operation of Norman Manley Airport represents a strategic decision that will contribute towards GAP's positioning and it will strengthen the development and growth of Jamaica's main airports."

Kingston Airport is the fourteenth airport operated by the Mexican airport group. At the end of 2018, this airport had assisted a total of 1.7 million passengers, and 1.4 million in the period comprised between January and September 2019. This represents an 8.4% growth compared to the same period on the previous year; in other words, practically 30% of the country's total traffic.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has developed a service-commitment culture in order to improve the flight experience. Additionally, it keeps close relationships with passengers, airlines, business developers, industry members and, particularly, authorities, in an attempt to contribute to the economic and social development of the communities where it operates.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GAP") is a Mexican company developing its activity in the airport sector. GAP operates in 12 international airports in Mexico and two in Jamaica, servicing over 330 destinations through 35 airlines. Its shares are listed both on the Mexico and the New York Stock Exchange.

In 2018, GAP serviced 44.9 million passengers, 10.4% more than in 2017.

The airports managed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are located in:

Guadalajara and Tijuana , serving the main metropolitan areas.

and , serving the main metropolitan areas. Mexicali , Hermosillo , Los Mochis , Aguascalientes , Guanajuato and Morelia , serving developing medium-sized cities.

, , , , and , serving developing medium-sized cities. La Paz , Los Cabos , Puerto Vallarta , Manzanillo and Montego Bay , serving some of the most important tourist destinations in the country and the Caribbean .

, , , and , serving some of the most important tourist destinations in the country and the . On October 10, 2018 , GAP signed the concession contract with the government of Jamaica in order to operate, modernize and expand the Norman Manley International Airport ("KIN") located in the city of Kingston .

The airports managed by GAP in Mexico are owned by the Mexican government and have been allocated in a 50-year concession starting in 1998, as part of a domestic initiative to privatize and improve the quality and security of the country's airport services.

In Jamaica, the government owns the Montego Bay Airport and the concession granted for its operation is for a 30-year period, which will conclude on April 2033. The Kingston Airport was granted for a 25-year concession. GAP took control of the operation and administration this past October 2019.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico believes in the value of each individual and seeks to trigger his or her potential through education. Better-educated Mexicans will raise their quality of life and contribute towards the country's development. GAP, in line with its business model and through its Foundation, is committed on being a factor of change. We work on two strategic pillars: work with the community, through GAP Schools, and on training the airport community, with Community Training Centers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012376/Grupo_Aeroportuario.jpg

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico