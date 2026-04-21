GRUPO AVAL ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025
News provided byGrupo Aval
Apr 21, 2026, 07:00 ET
BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval" or the "Company") (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Grupo Aval's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements under IFRS presented in our Form 20-F, or a complete 2025 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.
For further information please contact:
Grupo Aval Investor Relations
Attn. Nicolás Noreña
Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Sr. Manager
[email protected]
Bogotá, Colombia
T: +57 - 6017433222
SOURCE Grupo Aval
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