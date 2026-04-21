GRUPO AVAL ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval" or the "Company") (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Grupo Aval's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements under IFRS presented in our Form 20-F, or a complete 2025 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.

For further information please contact:

Grupo Aval Investor Relations

Attn. Nicolás Noreña

Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Sr. Manager

[email protected]

Bogotá, Colombia

T: +57 - 6017433222

SOURCE Grupo Aval