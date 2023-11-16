GRUPO BIMBO MOVES TOWARD NET ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS; IT REPORTS 92% OF ITS ELECTRICITY ALREADY COMES FROM RENEWABLE SOURCES

News provided by

Grupo Bimbo

16 Nov, 2023, 19:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the leader and largest baking company in the world, held its Global Sustainability Summit in Mexico. This meeting was attended by main actors from the company's value chain. On this workday, Grupo Bimbo worked in collaboration with its key business partners to tackle current global challenges. They reviewed best practices, evaluated the advancement of their Sustainability Strategy, and devised plans for cooperative initiatives. Their collective objective is to reach shared goals, notably achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Continue Reading

Also, Grupo Bimbo stated that 92% of its electricity worldwide already comes from renewable sources such as the sun and wind.

Grupo Bimbo reported that of the 34 countries where the company has a presence, 27 already have 100% renewable electricity. Recently, Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, South Korea, Guatemala, China (in the Quick Service Restaurants business), Kazakhstan, and Morocco joined the countries that reached this goal. Thus, Grupo Bimbo confirms its commitment under the RE100 initiative to achieve a 100% renewable operation by 2025.

Daniel Servitje, President and CEO of Grupo Bimbo commented: "In our journey to become a more sustainable company, we have set concrete goals and ambitions to make this world a better place for present and future generations. Our first Global Sustainability Summit allowed us to share good practices and advances to inspire all attendees to continue working on our planet's preservation."

Rafael Pamias, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Grupo Bimbo, said: "Although the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is very ambitious, we continue to take firm steps with the use of clean electricity and with our sustainable delivery fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles using alternative fuel, of which 2,500 are electric units. Certainly, we have raised our level to become a sustainable company from design."

As part of this decarbonization process, Grupo Bimbo has progressed in the pillar of the Sustainability Strategy "For Nature." The company also shared the most recent achievements in the Regenerative Agriculture axis. Today, more than 570 farmers in Mexico have been trained to use this practice. In addition, more than 86,000 hectares of wheat and corn have been planted with this method that improves soil health, carbon capture, biodiversity and the health of productive ecosystems while at the same time improving the nutritional contribution of resources and farmers' quality of life. 

These initiatives dedicated to Regenerative Agriculture are part of the company's key objectives. By 2030, the goal is to add more than 200,000 hectares of wheat grown with regenerative practices. Additionally, Grupo Bimbo has committed to obtaining 100% of its primary ingredients from lands cultivated with regenerative agriculture by 2050. To learn more about Grupo Bimbo's progress in Regenerative Agriculture visit https://www.grupobimbo.com/en/regenerative-agriculture.

The Summit also shared progress on its other strategic axes. In the case of the "For You" pillar, it was highlighted that 98% of its daily consumption portfolio is free of artificial flavors and colors. In the "For Life" pillar, Grupo Bimbo implemented more than 230 projects of the "Good Neighbor" program in 2022 alone.

In this way, Grupo Bimbo continues to advance towards its purpose of "Nourishing a Better World" with specific actions to achieve the goals set for 2030 and 2050.

SOURCE Grupo Bimbo

Also from this source

GRUPO BIMBO AVANZA HACIA LAS CERO EMISIONES NETAS DE CARBONO; REPORTA QUE EL 92% DE SU ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA YA PROVIENE DE FUENTES RENOVABLES

GRUPO BIMBO AVANZA HACIA LAS CERO EMISIONES NETAS DE CARBONO; REPORTA QUE EL 92% DE SU ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA YA PROVIENE DE FUENTES RENOVABLES

Grupo Bimbo, la panificadora líder a nivel mundial, realizó en México su Cumbre Global de Sustentabilidad. En este encuentro asistieron los...
REVISTA TIME ELEGE GRUPO BIMBO COMO A MELHOR EMPRESA MEXICANA DO MUNDO

REVISTA TIME ELEGE GRUPO BIMBO COMO A MELHOR EMPRESA MEXICANA DO MUNDO

O Grupo Bimbo, a maior empresa de panificação do mundo, foi eleito pela primeira vez como uma das "Melhores Empresas do Mundo" pela revista TIME e...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.