GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Expiration Of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2024

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. de C.V. (" we ", or the " Company " or " Grupo Bimbo ") announced today that its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash from each holder (each, a " Holder " and, collectively, the " Holders ") any and all of its outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Nos. 40052V AC8 / P4949B AJ3; ISIN Nos. US40052VAC81 / USP4949BAJ37) (the "Notes") expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2023 (the " Expiration Date ").

The Offer was made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated October 30, 2023 (the " Offer to Purchase ") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"), which set forth the terms of the Offer.

As set forth in the table below, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., acting as the information and tender agent for the Offer (the " Information and Tender Agent "), at or prior to the Expiration Date, a total of U.S.$389,851,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

Title of

Security CUSIPs ISINs Principal

Amount

Outstanding Tender

Consideration

(1)

(per U.S.$1,000

principal

amount of

Notes) Principal

Amount of

Notes

Tendered as of

the Expiration

Date 3.875% Senior

Notes due 2024 40052V AC8 /

P4949B AJ3 US40052VAC81 /

USP4949BAJ37 US$800,000,000 U.S.$990.23 U.S.$389,851,000





(1) Additionally, Holders will receive accrued interest up to but excluding the Settlement Date.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Company has accepted for purchase all of the Notes validly tendered in the Offer and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date. The Company expects to pay the Tender Consideration plus the accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Date on or around November 8, 2023, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. The principal amount of Notes that will be purchased by the Company is subject to change based on deliveries of Notes pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer Documents.

For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact the dealer managers for the Offer: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Attn: Liability Management Group, +1 (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free), +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect) and/or to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at Attn: Debt Advisory Group, +1 (800) 624-1808 (U.S. toll-free), +1 (212) 761-1057 (collect).

Requests for a copy of the Offer Documents can also be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information and Tender agent for the Offer, by calling at +1 (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers only) or +1 (866) 342-4882 (toll-free) (for all others) or via email at [email protected]. All deliveries and correspondence sent to the Information and Tender Agent should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10005.

Disclaimer

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer Documents. This announcement and the Offer Documents contain important information which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Holder of Notes is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offer. None of the Company, the dealer managers, the Information and Tender agent and any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether Holders of Notes should participate in the Offer.

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer Documents. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission nor any regulatory authority of any other country has approved or disapproved of the Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the Offer Documents. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

In addition, neither the Offer Documents nor any related documents have been filed with or been reviewed or authorized by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, the "CNBV"). The Company has not filed with the CNBV a request for authorization of the Offer. The Offer does not constitute a public offering in Mexico and it may not be publicly distributed in Mexico. The Offer may only be made available in Mexico to investors that qualify as institutional or accredited investors (inversionistas institucionales or inversionistas calificados), solely pursuant to the private offering exemption set forth in article 8 of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and regulations thereunder. Neither the Offer Documents nor any related documents may be publicly advertised, marketed, distributed in Mexico. Furthermore, the CNBV has not confirmed the accuracy or determined the adequacy of this Offer. The tender of the Notes by an investor in Mexico will be required to be made under its own responsibility. Investors are advised to consult their advisors in respect of the tax consequences from their participation in the Offer.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of the offer to purchase, which is being made only pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer Documents. The Offer is not being made to, nor will the Company accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Offer or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements," which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical fact, information regarding activities, events and developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Many forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe, "estimate" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are predictions only and actual results could differ materially from management's expectations due to a variety of factors. The forward-looking statements that we make in this press release are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates and are subject to risks such as described in the Offer Documents. We assume no obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements that we make, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments, except as required by the U.S. federal securities laws.

