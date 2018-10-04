Grupo Bimbo to Highlight New Product Trends at Natural Products Expo West 2019

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo announced today a wide range of products that will be on display at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA from March 6-8, 2019. Focusing on new products from Oroweat® Organic, Arnold® Organic, Brownberry® Organic, The Rustik Oven™ and Sanissimo®, the booth will feature two chefs sampling the latest products from each brand. The following items will be displayed at booth H1202 in the Hot Products Pavilion:

Oroweat® Organic , Arnold® Organic and Brownberry® Organic will showcase their 27oz 22 Grains & Seeds and 100% Whole Grain, as well as their Thin-Sliced 22 Grains & Seeds and Rustic White varieties. Oroweat ® Organic, Arnold ® Organic and Brownberry ® Organic breads are certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Made with simple ingredients, the loaves have no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, no high fructose corn syrup and 0g of trans fat.

will showcase their 27oz 22 Grains & Seeds and 100% Whole Grain, as well as their Thin-Sliced 22 Grains & Seeds and Rustic White varieties. Oroweat Organic, Arnold Organic and Brownberry Organic breads are certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Made with simple ingredients, the loaves have no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, no high fructose corn syrup and 0g of trans fat. The Rustik Oven™ will highlight its three distinct artisan bread varieties including Artisan White, Sourdough and Hearty Grains and Seeds that bring together the great taste and texture of hand-crafted bread with the convenience of a bread that lasts. A Non-GMO Project Verified product, made with simple, real ingredients and without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, The Rustik Oven uses a traditional European baking process to develop rich flavor before being baked in stone ovens to deliver a crunchy, golden crust.

will highlight its three distinct artisan bread varieties including Artisan White, Sourdough and Hearty Grains and Seeds that bring together the great taste and texture of hand-crafted bread with the convenience of a bread that lasts. A Non-GMO Project Verified product, made with simple, real ingredients and without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, The Rustik Oven uses a traditional European baking process to develop rich flavor before being baked in stone ovens to deliver a crunchy, golden crust. Sanissimo® will feature their new Salmas® and Salmitas™ oven baked corn crackers. Crafted from a simple recipe of three ingredients, Sanissimo® Salmas® and Salmitas™ are meticulously made with quality ingredients and just the right amount of flavor. They're gluten‑free, Non‑GMO Project Verified, and have no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or added sugars.

Representatives from each brand will be at the booth on Wednesday, March 6 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit https://grupobimbo.com/en/our-brands.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 198 plants and more than 1,800 sales centers strategically located in 32 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 13,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.0 million points of sale, around 59,000 routes and more than 139,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

