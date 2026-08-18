Grupo Boticário and Haut.AI Expand Strategic Partnership to Nearly 4,000 O Boticário Stores

Three-year partnership advances from venture investment and a 24-store pilot to a national deployment

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, a SaaS technology company specializing in AI-powered skin intelligence and personalized skincare, and Grupo Boticário, a beauty leader in Brazil and one of the largest beauty ecosystems in the world, today announced the next phase of their three-year strategic partnership.

Haut.AI's partnership with Grupo Boticário

Grupo Boticário has expanded Haut.AI's technology from a 24-store pilot to approximately 4,000 O Boticário stores across Brazil, where it is now available at scale. The deployment represents one of the largest in-store AI beauty rollouts globally. The expansion follows pilot results showing that the AI-powered skin-analysis experience increased average skincare order value by approximately 80%.

The national rollout builds on a relationship that began in 2023, when Grupo Boticário's corporate venture capital arm, GB Ventures, participated in Haut.AI's seed financing round alongside investors including LongeVC. The partnership then progressed from investment to product implementation and testing with Meu Botik, O Boticário's in-store skin-analysis and product-recommendation experience, which is powered by Haut.AI's technology and used by beauty advisors during customer consultations.

"Grupo Boticário's decision to expand from 24 stores to approximately 4,000 demonstrates what can happen when strategic investment, beauty expertise and AI technology are developed together around a clear consumer need," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO & Co-Founder of Haut.AI. "The partnership has progressed from an initial investment to a nationwide retail deployment, with another important milestone coming in September as we expand to other Grupo Boticário brands with new initiatives."

Meu Botik provides O Boticário beauty advisors with AI-powered skin analysis and personalized recommendations from the company's Botik skincare line. The experience operates on the mobile devices beauty advisors already use to complete a purchase, rather than a separate station or dedicated hardware, so it becomes a natural part of the sales conversation. In approximately 80 seconds, Haut.AI's technology evaluates more than 150 facial biomarkers and returns results across parameters including hydration, skin-tone uniformity and expression lines. Meu Botik then presents a personalized skin assessment that advisors can use to support more individualized consultations and help customers identify products suited to their skin needs.

Haut.AI's technology is trained on more than 3 million validated clinical images. Consumer images are anonymized through Haut.AI's patented Skin Atlas technology, which analyzes visible skin characteristics rather than personal identity.

The initial Meu Botik pilot took place in 24 O Boticário stores in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Following the pilot's commercial results, Grupo Boticário approved the expansion across approximately 4,000 stores in Brazil.

"We invested in Haut.AI not simply as a supplier, but as a partner with whom we could co-create solutions for real consumer needs," said Analu Partel, Director of M&A and GB Ventures at Grupo Boticário. "Our relationship has developed into a three-year strategic partnership that reflects our progress from investment and experimentation to implementation at national scale. By combining Grupo Boticário's beauty and retail expertise with Haut.AI's technology, we are creating more personalized experiences for our customers."

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About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization and skin intelligence. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, the company has built proprietary technology that turns skin data into objective, quantifiable intelligence across all skin tones and body regions. Haut.AI collaborates with leading global beauty and wellness brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário, enabling them to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized skincare experiences that drive measurable consumer engagement and business impact. For more information, visit www.haut.ai or follow @haut.ai.

About Grupo Boticário

Grupo Boticário is a Brazilian beauty company with operations in more than 40 countries and is the leader in Brazil's beauty market, according to NielsenIQ. Its portfolio includes the brands O Boticário, Eudora, Quem Disse, Berenice?, Vult, O.U.i, TRUSS, Au.migos Pets, and the Beleza na Web beauty marketplace, as well as licensed brands such as Australian Gold, Bio Oil, and Pampers. The company operates nearly 4,000 stores and reaches consumers through a network of approximately 200,000 third-party points of sale, including 160,000 B2B locations — such as pharmacies, perfumeries, department stores, and grocery retailers — and 40,000 beauty salons served through its B2P (Business to Professional) operation.

Media contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group

Phone: 1-202-805-2345

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Haut.AI