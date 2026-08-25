One in Three U.S. Women Are Already Using AI for Skincare and Bodycare Advice, New Survey Finds

New Haut.AI research reveals what consumers would trust AI to help them with when it comes to body care, from choosing products and building routines to navigating increasingly complex beauty decisions

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving from a beauty research tool to a decision-making tool, with nearly one in three U.S. women surveyed saying they have already used AI for skincare or bodycare advice and another one-third are interested in trying it, according to new research by Haut.AI, a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization.

Haut.AI Survey Infographic

The survey of 1,238 U.S. women finds that consumers are increasingly open to using AI not simply to answer beauty questions, but also to recommend products, build personalized routines, and identify skin concerns, signaling a shift in how consumers navigate an increasingly complex beauty market.

In the Haut.AI report, Consumer Trends Report: The Bodycare Personalization Gap, consumers are particularly receptive to AI when it helps them make concrete beauty decisions. In a multi-select question asking what they would trust AI to help them with for bodycare, respondents could choose more than one option. Their selections included:

50% — Product recommendations

34% — Personalized routines

34% — Identifying skin concerns from a photo

28% — Ingredient education

22% — Progress tracking

Overall, 74% said AI could or might make their skincare or bodycare routines easier or more effective.

"Consumers do not have an information problem—they have a decision problem," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO & Co-founder of Haut.AI. "They already have more products, reviews and advice than they can reasonably process. AI becomes valuable when it can understand an individual's skin and context, narrow the choices and help them decide what to use and why."

Consumers Are Turning to AI to Navigate Beauty Decision Fatigue

Women are using AI to receive product recommendations, interpret ingredients, compare products, assess visible skin concerns, and build routines tailored to their needs. This shift comes as many consumers report difficulty deciding what to buy, maintaining increasingly complex routines, and determining whether products are delivering results.

In a multi-select question about the challenges of maintaining a bodycare routine, respondents could select more than one answer. Among women surveyed:

34% said they do not know which bodycare products to use for their concerns.

45% said that cost makes maintaining a bodycare routine difficult.

36% said routines with too many steps are difficult to maintain.

32% said they had abandoned or struggled with routines because they were not seeing results.

The findings suggest that for many consumers, the problem is no longer discovering products. It is knowing which products deserve their time and money. AI is increasingly emerging as a tool to help simplify those decisions:

74% said AI could make their skincare or bodycare routine easier or more effective.

32% already use AI for skincare or bodycare advice.

"AI changes the experience by bringing a consumer's concerns, goals and questions together with relevant products in a single, personalized interaction," said Georgievskaya. "Instead of sorting through hundreds of generic answers, consumers can increasingly ask for guidance that reflects their own situation."

AI Could Help Bridge the Gap Between Summer Skin Concerns and Product Choices

The survey identified a clear gap between the body-skin concerns women experience during the summer and their confidence in knowing how to address them. Hyperpigmentation ranked as the hardest summer skin concern to treat, cited by 23% of respondents, followed by dryness at 22%.

Yet dryness and uneven texture were the most commonly reported active summer body-skin concerns, each cited by 19% of respondents, while hyperpigmentation was cited by 17%. The difference between how often a concern is experienced and how difficult it is perceived to treat suggests an opportunity for better guidance in choosing appropriate products and routines.

Respondents also reported summer concerns such as body acne and ingrown hairs, as well as conditions including keratosis pilaris and eczema.

"The opportunity for AI in beauty is to close the gap between identifying a skin concern and knowing what to do next," said Georgievskaya. "As beauty choices become more complex, the value of AI will come from turning skin intelligence into clearer, more relevant decisions about products, ingredients and routines."

To download the report, visit https://haut.ai/bodycare-consumer-trends-report.

Press Kit: Download images and an infographic of the survey results, here

About the Haut.AI Survey

The Consumer Trends Report: The Bodycare Personalization Gap is based on a proprietary Haut.AI study of 1,238 U.S. women ages 18 to 70 across major U.S. regions, examining summer body skin concerns, routine barriers, and attitudes toward AI-guided skincare. The survey was conducted April 16 – May 8, 2026.

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization and skin intelligence. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, the company has built proprietary technology that turns skin data into objective, quantifiable intelligence across all skin tones and body regions. Haut.AI collaborates with leading global beauty and wellness brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário, enabling them to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized skincare experiences that drive measurable consumer engagement and business impact. For more information, visit www.haut.ai or follow @haut.ai.

Media contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Haut.AI)

Phone: 1-202-805-2345

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Haut.AI