Grupo Comercial Chedraui 2024 Guidance

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

15 Jan, 2024, 20:20 ET

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2024 in Mexico and the United States:

  • The company's estimated sales growth for 2024, explained by the favorable performance of same-store sales and the opening of new stores in the United States and Mexico, is as follows:

Estimated Sales Growth


Same Store Sales

Total Sales

Chedraui Mexico

6.0% - 7.0%

9.0% - 10.0%

Chedraui USA (US Dollars)

2.0% - 3.0%

3.5% - 4.5%
  • Our internal operational efficiency plan is expected to mitigate pressure from higher labor costs; as such, EBITDA margin performance is expected as follows:

Estimated Performance EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)

Improvement in EBITDA margin

Consolidated

0 - 10 basis points (bps)

Chedraui Mexico

0 - 10 bps

Chedraui USA

0 - 10 bps

Real Estate Division

Flat
  • CAPEX for 2024 is estimated to represent about 3.8% of consolidated sales. Salesfloor expansion in Mexico is estimated at 4.6% and 1.7% in the United States. For the Company as a whole, the sales floor is estimated to increase by 3.6%.

To access the full document, please click here.

Ticker symbol (BMV):
CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

