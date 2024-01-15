Grupo Comercial Chedraui 2024 Guidance

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2024 in Mexico and the United States:

The company's estimated sales growth for 2024, explained by the favorable performance of same-store sales and the opening of new stores in the United States and Mexico , is as follows:

Estimated Sales Growth



Same Store Sales Total Sales Chedraui Mexico 6.0% - 7.0% 9.0% - 10.0% Chedraui USA (US Dollars) 2.0% - 3.0% 3.5% - 4.5%

Our internal operational efficiency plan is expected to mitigate pressure from higher labor costs; as such, EBITDA margin performance is expected as follows:

Estimated Performance EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)



Improvement in EBITDA margin Consolidated 0 - 10 basis points (bps) Chedraui Mexico 0 - 10 bps Chedraui USA 0 - 10 bps Real Estate Division Flat

CAPEX for 2024 is estimated to represent about 3.8% of consolidated sales. Salesfloor expansion in Mexico is estimated at 4.6% and 1.7% in the United States . For the Company as a whole, the sales floor is estimated to increase by 3.6%.

Ticker symbol (BMV):

CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.