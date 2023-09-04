GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES INCLUSION TO THE S&P/BMV IPC INDEX

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) is pleased to inform the investor community that S&P Dow Jones indices announced that according to the S&P/BMV IPC methodology and rebalancing on a preliminary basis "CHDRUI B" shares will be part of the index sample. The final announcement will be made on September 8th, 2023, which is not expected to have material changes, and the rebalancing will take place on September 18th, 2023.

The S&P / BMV IPC is a local index that seeks to replicate the performance of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide a broad, representative, and at the same time easily replicable index that covers the Mexican stock market.

The inclusion of Grupo Comercial Chedraui in the S&P/BMV IPC is also a recognition of the consistency observed in the favorable financial and operating results.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui reiterates its intention to continue working for the benefit of its shareholders, collaborators, suppliers and clients', and fulfilling its mission "Improve the lives of clients by taking the products they prefer at the best price to all possible places, inspiring our collaborators to grow and develop within Chedraui."

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.