GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES INCLUSION TO THE S&P/BMV IPC INDEX

News provided by

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

04 Sep, 2023, 11:18 ET

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) is pleased to inform the investor community that S&P Dow Jones indices announced that according to the S&P/BMV IPC methodology and rebalancing on a preliminary basis "CHDRUI B" shares will be part of the index sample. The final announcement will be made on September 8th, 2023, which is not expected to have material changes, and the rebalancing will take place on September 18th, 2023.

The S&P / BMV IPC is a local index that seeks to replicate the performance of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide a broad, representative, and at the same time easily replicable index that covers the Mexican stock market.

The inclusion of Grupo Comercial Chedraui in the S&P/BMV IPC is also a recognition of the consistency observed in the favorable financial and operating results.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui reiterates its intention to continue working for the benefit of its shareholders, collaborators, suppliers and clients', and fulfilling its mission "Improve the lives of clients by taking the products they prefer at the best price to all possible places, inspiring our collaborators to grow and develop within Chedraui."

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

Also from this source

GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.