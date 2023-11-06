GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. REITERATES ITS COMMITMENT WITH MEXICO BY ANNOUNCING THE REOPENING OF STORES IN ACAPULCO

News provided by

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

06 Nov, 2023, 16:31 ET

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (CHEDRAUI) deeply regrets what happened in Acapulco, Guerrero, as a result of the events caused by Hurricane Otis.

As such, we want to inform you that our solidarity, commitment to our clients, and the search to continue providing the best service, even in complex times have led us to restart the operations of our stores in this city. We are the first commercial chain to restart operations in order to deliver essential items to our customers as soon as possible.

CHEDRAUI operates five stores in the city of Acapulco, Guerrero and today operations began in four of the five stores, and it's estimated that the fifth will begin operations next Thursday, November 9.

With these actions, Grupo Comercial Chedraui reiterates its mission to continue working to improve the lives of customers by bringing the products they prefer at the best price to every possible place, inspiring our collaborators to grow and develop within Chedraui.

Contact:

Humberto Tafolla Núñez
Deputy General Manager
Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10
[email protected] 

Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz
IR and Financial Information Deputy Director
Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17
[email protected] 

Ticker symbol (BMV):
CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

