GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2023 second quarter results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Quarter Highlights:

+ 10.5% SSS in Mexico vs ANTAD's + 8.1% increase

+ 3.2% SSS increase in the US

+ 8.8% consolidated EBITDA increase

EBITDA margin increases:

+63 bps Consolidated



+44 bps Retail Mexico



+76 bps Retail US

Consolidated Net Income +23.3% in the quarter

Net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio: 0.12x

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2023

The following chart summarizes the Income Statement in million pesos for the second quarter of 2023. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2022.

MXN in millions











Q2'22 % NS

Q2'23 % NS Var % Net Sales 63,817 100.0 %

64,577 100.0 % 1.2 % Gross Profit 14,655 23.0 %

15,058 23.3 % 2.8 % Operating Income 3,445 5.4 %

3,851 6.0 % 11.8 % EBITDA 5,347 8.4 %

5,817 9.0 % 8.8 % Net Income 1,510 2.4 %

1,862 2.9 % 23.3 %

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

"Our operations in Mexico and the United States continue to demonstrate our company's robust fundamentals and the confidence that our customers have in Grupo Chedraui. In Mexico, we improved profitability, grew faster than the overall market and were recognized by the administration for our successful pricing strategy. In the United States, our business demonstrated continued resilience which allowed us to expand EBITDA margin through effective division integration. As we enter the second half of the year, we see consumption trends exceeding expectations and we remain confident in continued solid results. We remain dedicated to creating value for Chedraui, its employees, customers, and shareholders."

To access the full document, please click here.

