GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2025 third-quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

3Q'25 Highlights:

Same Store Sales (SSS) grew 2.8% in Mexico in the quarter, surpassing ANTAD's by 183 basis points. This is the twenty-first consecutive quarter surpassing ANTAD.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 3.2% compared to the previous year.

Consolidated EBITDA margin of 8.5% increased 28 basis points (bps). Chedraui Mexico's EBITDA margin increased by 6 basis points to 9.9%. Chedraui USA's EBITDA margin grew 34 basis points to 7.3%

Consolidated Net Income grew 13.3% compared to the 3Q'24.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio of -0.03x at the end of 3Q'25.

Organic growth plan: Opening of 32 stores in Mexico during the 3Q'25.

Opening of our 1,000th store in Mexico and the United States reflects our ongoing commitment to invest and generate job opportunities in the countries where we operate.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

Our three strategic pillars: Lowest Price, Best Assortment per Store, and Best Shopping Experience, were the key factors behind our ability to retain and attract new customers, particularly in a consumer environment weaker than we had anticipated.

It is important to note that in Mexico, our SSS grew 2.8%, which exceeded ANTAD's Self Service growth by 183 bps. This is the twenty-first consecutive quarter of beating ANTAD

In our U.S. operations, stricter immigration enforcement affected customer traffic at El Super and Fiesta, which negatively impacted Chedraui USA's SSS in the quarter. It is worth noting that the loss of operating leverage was offset by the elimination of transition duplicate costs and increased supply chain efficiencies at our distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, California (RCDC).

We maintain our commitment to continued investment, as reflected by our acceleration in organic growth. In Mexico, we opened 32 stores in 3Q'25 - 31 Supercitos and one Chedraui store- bringing the total to 77 stores in Mexico and one in the United States during the first nine months of the year. We are also proud to announce that Grupo Comercial Chedraui reached an important milestone with the opening of its 1,000th store in the third quarter, a remarkable achievement for our employees and shareholders.

Finally, I would like to highlight the 13.3% growth in consolidated net income, as well as the improvement in net cash position by $1,305 million pesos, achieved despite the challenging environment we are experiencing.

To access the full document, please click here.

Conference Call Information

Date

Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025

11:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13731734&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Webcast

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738827&tp_key=ed601a89fd

