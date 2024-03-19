Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. announces successful completion of a consent solicitation for its 5.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. ("Grupo SURA") today announced the successful completion of the previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") relating to its 5.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") for the adoption of the proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture, as supplemented and restated, governing the Notes (the "Indenture"), as set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated March 5, 2024 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 19 , 2024 (the "Expiration Time"), Grupo SURA was advised that it has received consents from holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Notes to the adoption of Proposed Amendments to the Indenture governing the Notes. As a result, the Second Supplemental Indenture will be executed by Grupo SURA and the trustee of the Indenture. Thereafter, the Consent Fee (as defined below) will be paid to applicable holders.

CUSIP ISIN Original Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Consent Fee Rule 144A 40052X AB6 US40052XAB64 U.S.$550,000,000.00 U.S.$530,000,000 U.S.$3.75 per U.S.$1,000 Regulation S G42036 AB2 USG42036AB25

Grupo SURA will make a cash payment of U.S.$3.75 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes (the "Consent Fee") to each holder of Notes who validly delivered (and did not validly revoke) a consent prior to the Expiration Time.

Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Consent Solicitation or for additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement or related documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which has acted as Information and Tabulation Agent, at its telephone number Toll free (855)-654-2015 or email [email protected]. BofA Securities, Inc. acted as solicitation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

About Grupo SURA

Grupo SURA is the parent company of a group of leading companies operating primarily in the financial services sector in Latin America, including mandatory pension funds, voluntary savings and insurance, and the principal shareholder of Bancolombia, which is engaged in universal banking activities in Colombia and Central America. In addition, Grupo SURA has significant interests in the industrial sector, including, among others, cement, ready mix, energy and infrastructure development and planning. While Grupo SURA has its origins in Colombia, in recent years, Grupo SURA has expanded to other countries and regions, including Chile, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Central America, the Caribbean and the United States.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This communication also is not a solicitation of consents to the Proposed Amendments to the Indenture. The securities described in the Consent Solicitation Statement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we believe, expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and terms of the Consent Solicitation and various matters related to our plans and objectives) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations or beliefs based on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us. Additional factors are detailed in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although we believe that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.