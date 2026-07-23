GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF PS.47,761 MILLION AND EBITDA OF PS.5,353 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

MÉXICO CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V., Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly results

Grupo Elektra's consolidated revenue was Ps.47,761 million in the period, compared to Ps.50,864 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs were Ps.23,422 million, from Ps.22,680 million in the previous year, while sales, administration and promotion expenses totaled Ps.18,986 million, compared to Ps.22,056 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA was Ps.5,353 million, from Ps.6,129 million a year ago.

Below EBITDA, a foreign exchange loss of Ps.182 million was recorded, compared to a profit of Ps.584 million a year ago, as a result of the appreciation of the peso exchange rate against the dollar, together with a net asset position in dollars this quarter, compared to a net liability position a year ago.

A negative variation of Ps.582 million was registered in other financial results, reflecting an 8% capital gain in the market value of underlying financial instruments a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.560 million, from Ps.2,696 million a year ago.

Balance sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026, was Ps.214,360 million, compared to Ps.201,647 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.40% at year-end.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio balance was Ps.209,279 million, from Ps.193,792 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.35%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.255,724 million, compared to Ps.248,988 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.246,581 million, from Ps.241,451 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's estimated liquidity coverage ratio was 504%, and its capitalization ratio was 14.67%.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 5,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.



Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]







Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































2Q25

2Q26

Change

























Financial income 31,544 62 %

30,387 64 %

(1,157) -4 %



Commercial income 19,320 38 %

17,374 36 %

(1,947) -10 %



Income 50,864 100 %

47,761 100 %

(3,103) -6 %

























Financial cost 9,038 18 %

11,530 24 %

2,492 28 %



Commercial cost 13,642 27 %

11,892 25 %

(1,750) -13 %



Costs 22,680 45 %

23,422 49 %

742 3 %

























Gross income 28,185 55 %

24,339 51 %

(3,846) -14 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 22,056 43 %

18,986 40 %

(3,070) -14 %

























EBITDA 6,129 12 %

5,353 11 %

(776) -13 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,428 5 %

2,335 5 %

(92) -4 %

























Other (income) expense, net (12) 0 %

4 0 %

16 ----

























Operating income 3,714 7 %

3,014 6 %

(700) -19 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 375 1 %

219 0 %

(156) -42 %



Interest expense (1,510) -3 %

(1,345) -3 %

165 11 %



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 584 1 %

(182) 0 %

(766) ----



Other financial results, net 774 2 %

192 0 %

(582) -75 %





224 0 %

(1,116) -2 %

(1,340) ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 60 0 %

46 0 %

(14) -23 %

























Income before income tax 3,997 8 %

1,944 4 %

(2,053) -51 %

























Income tax (1,314) -3 %

(1,384) -3 %

(71) -5 %

























Income before discontinued operations 2,683 5 %

560 1 %

(2,123) -79 %

























Result from discontinued operations 13 0 %

0 0 %

(13) ----

























Consolidated net income 2,696 5 %

560 1 %

(2,136) -79 %



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































6M25

6M26

Change

























Financial income 65,388 64 %

64,201 66 %

(1,187) -2 %



Commercial income 37,244 36 %

33,362 34 %

(3,882) -10 %



Income 102,633 100 %

97,564 100 %

(5,069) -5 %

























Financial cost 20,164 20 %

23,006 24 %

2,842 14 %



Commercial cost 26,065 25 %

22,235 23 %

(3,830) -15 %



Costs 46,229 45 %

45,241 46 %

(988) -2 %

























Gross income 56,403 55 %

52,323 54 %

(4,081) -7 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 43,336 42 %

40,351 41 %

(2,985) -7 %

























EBITDA 13,067 13 %

11,972 12 %

(1,096) -8 %

























Depreciation and amortization 4,817 5 %

4,773 5 %

(45) -1 %

























Other income, net (17) 0 %

(37) 0 %

(20) ----

























Operating income 8,267 8 %

7,236 7 %

(1,031) -12 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 856 1 %

406 0 %

(450) -53 %



Interest expense (3,061) -3 %

(2,630) -3 %

431 14 %



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 603 1 %

(224) 0 %

(826) ----



Other financial results, net 37 0 %

19 0 %

(18) -49 %





(1,565) -2 %

(2,429) -2 %

(864) -55 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 51 0 %

49 0 %

(2) -3 %

























Income before income tax 6,753 7 %

4,856 5 %

(1,897) -28 %

























Income tax (2,206) -2 %

(2,662) -3 %

(456) -21 %

























Income before discontinued operations 4,547 4 %

2,194 2 %

(2,352) -52 %

























Result from discontinued operations 14 0 %

(2) 0 %

(16) ----

























Consolidated net income 4,561 4 %

2,193 2 %

(2,368) -52 %



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS





Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Change

At June 30, 2025

At June 30, 2026

























Cash and cash equivalents 8,472 30,496 38,968

11,094 29,747 40,841

1,873 5 %





















Marketable financial instruments 5,930 135,356 141,285

10,108 105,027 115,135

(26,151) -19 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 108,274 108,274

- 109,674 109,674

1,400 1 % Total past-due loans - 6,028 6,028

- 8,220 8,220

2,192 36 % Gross loan portfolio - 114,302 114,302

- 117,894 117,894

3,592 3 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 18,957 18,957

- 19,783 19,783

825 4 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 95,345 95,345

- 98,112 98,112

2,767 3 %





















Inventories 23,875 - 23,875

18,663 - 18,663

(5,212) -22 %





















Other current assets 23,984 13,840 37,824

25,678 13,357 39,034

1,210 3 %





















Total current assets 62,261 275,036 337,298

65,542 246,242 311,784

(25,514) -8 %





















Financial instruments 16,435 256 16,691

373 237 610

(16,081) -96 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 84,436 84,436

- 93,115 93,115

8,679 10 % Total past-due loans - 2,908 2,908

- 3,351 3,351

443 15 % Gross loan portfolio - 87,345 87,345

- 96,466 96,466

9,122 10 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 6,173 6,173

- 6,363 6,363

190 3 %





















Loan portfolio - 81,171 81,171

- 90,103 90,103

8,932 11 %





















Other non-current assets 38 484 522

12 1,571 1,583

1,061 203 % Investment in shares 2,175 16 2,191

144 20 164

(2,027) -93 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,910 9,775 17,685

6,628 8,504 15,132

(2,553) -14 % Intangible assets 598 9,028 9,626

66 9,069 9,135

(491) -5 % Right of use asset 13,303 2,287 15,590

12,861 1,875 14,735

(855) -5 % Other assets 12,163 12,172 24,335

13,968 14,811 28,779

4,444 18 % TOTAL ASSETS 114,884 390,226 505,110

99,594 372,431 472,025

(33,085) -7 %











































Demand and term deposits - 248,988 248,988

- 255,724 255,724

6,737 3 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 55,704 55,704

- 29,811 29,811

(25,893) -46 % Short-term debt 11,899 38 11,937

12,635 17 12,653

716 6 % Leasing 2,588 837 3,426

2,701 744 3,444

18 1 % Short-term liabilities with cost 14,487 305,567 320,054

15,336 286,296 301,632

(18,422) -6 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 29,839 23,942 53,781

37,940 24,632 62,572

8,792 16 % Short-term liabilities without cost 29,839 23,942 53,781

37,940 24,632 62,572

8,792 16 %





















Total short-term liabilities 44,326 329,508 373,835

53,276 310,929 364,205

(9,630) -3 %





















Long-term debt 23,468 - 23,468

19,240 - 19,240

(4,228) -18 % Leasing 12,246 1,549 13,795

11,839 1,225 13,064

(730) -5 % Long-term liabilities with cost 35,714 1,549 37,263

31,079 1,225 32,304

(4,958) -13 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 10,106 2,713 12,819

7,384 2,583 9,968

(2,851) -22 %





















Total long-term liabilities 45,820 4,262 50,082

38,463 3,809 42,272

(7,810) -16 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 90,146 333,770 423,917

91,739 314,737 406,477

(17,440) -4 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 24,738 56,455 81,193

7,854 57,694 65,548

(15,645) -19 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 114,884 390,226 505,110

99,594 372,431 472,025

(33,085) -7 %



INFRASTRUCTURE

























2Q25

2Q26

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,244 20 %

1,229 21 %

(15) -1 % Salinas y Rocha 32 1 %

29 0 %

(3) -9 % Banco Azteca 1,930 31 %

1,884 32 %

(46) -2 % Freestanding branches 1,691 28 %

1,664 28 %

(27) -2 % Total 4,897 80 %

4,806 81 %

(91) -2 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 129 2 %

126 2 %

(3) -2 % Banco Azteca 234 4 %

229 4 %

(5) -2 % Freestanding branches 67 1 %

64 1 %

(3) -4 % Total 430 7 %

419 7 %

(11) -3 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 804 13 %

741 12 %

(63) -8 % Total 804 13 %

741 12 %

(63) -8 %

















TOTAL 6,131 100 %

5,966 100 %

(165) -3 %







































































Floor space (m²) 1,726 100 %

1,717 100 %

(9) -1 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.