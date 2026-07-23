GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF PS.47,761 MILLION AND EBITDA OF PS.5,353 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

News provided by

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 23, 2026, 19:24 ET

MÉXICO CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V., Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly results

Grupo Elektra's consolidated revenue was Ps.47,761 million in the period, compared to Ps.50,864 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs were Ps.23,422 million, from Ps.22,680 million in the previous year, while sales, administration and promotion expenses totaled Ps.18,986 million, compared to Ps.22,056 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA was Ps.5,353 million, from Ps.6,129 million a year ago.

Below EBITDA, a foreign exchange loss of Ps.182 million was recorded, compared to a profit of Ps.584 million a year ago, as a result of the appreciation of the peso exchange rate against the dollar, together with a net asset position in dollars this quarter, compared to a net liability position a year ago.

A negative variation of Ps.582 million was registered in other financial results, reflecting an 8% capital gain in the market value of underlying financial instruments a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.560 million, from Ps.2,696 million a year ago.

Balance sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026, was Ps.214,360 million, compared to Ps.201,647 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.40% at year-end.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio balance was Ps.209,279 million, from Ps.193,792 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.35%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.255,724 million, compared to Ps.248,988 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.246,581 million, from Ps.241,451 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's estimated liquidity coverage ratio was 504%, and its capitalization ratio was 14.67%.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 5,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected] 

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]




Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]

 

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
























2Q25

2Q26

Change












Financial income

31,544

62 %

30,387

64 %

(1,157)

-4 %

Commercial income

19,320

38 %

17,374

36 %

(1,947)

-10 %

Income

50,864

100 %

47,761

100 %

(3,103)

-6 %












Financial cost

9,038

18 %

11,530

24 %

2,492

28 %

Commercial cost

13,642

27 %

11,892

25 %

(1,750)

-13 %

Costs

22,680

45 %

23,422

49 %

742

3 %












Gross income

28,185

55 %

24,339

51 %

(3,846)

-14 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

22,056

43 %

18,986

40 %

(3,070)

-14 %












EBITDA 

6,129

12 %

5,353

11 %

(776)

-13 %












Depreciation and amortization

2,428

5 %

2,335

5 %

(92)

-4 %












Other (income) expense, net

(12)

0 %

4

0 %

16

----












Operating income

3,714

7 %

3,014

6 %

(700)

-19 %












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

375

1 %

219

0 %

(156)

-42 %

     Interest expense

(1,510)

-3 %

(1,345)

-3 %

165

11 %

     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

584

1 %

(182)

0 %

(766)

----

     Other financial results, net

774

2 %

192

0 %

(582)

-75 %


224

0 %

(1,116)

-2 %

(1,340)

----












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

60

0 %

46

0 %

(14)

-23 %












Income before income tax

3,997

8 %

1,944

4 %

(2,053)

-51 %












Income tax

(1,314)

-3 %

(1,384)

-3 %

(71)

-5 %












Income before discontinued operations

2,683

5 %

560

1 %

(2,123)

-79 %












Result from discontinued operations 

13

0 %

0

0 %

(13)

----












Consolidated net income 

2,696

5 %

560

1 %

(2,136)

-79 %

 

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
























6M25

6M26

Change












Financial income

65,388

64 %

64,201

66 %

(1,187)

-2 %

Commercial income

37,244

36 %

33,362

34 %

(3,882)

-10 %

Income

102,633

100 %

97,564

100 %

(5,069)

-5 %












Financial cost

20,164

20 %

23,006

24 %

2,842

14 %

Commercial cost

26,065

25 %

22,235

23 %

(3,830)

-15 %

Costs

46,229

45 %

45,241

46 %

(988)

-2 %












Gross income

56,403

55 %

52,323

54 %

(4,081)

-7 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

43,336

42 %

40,351

41 %

(2,985)

-7 %












EBITDA 

13,067

13 %

11,972

12 %

(1,096)

-8 %












Depreciation and amortization

4,817

5 %

4,773

5 %

(45)

-1 %












Other income, net

(17)

0 %

(37)

0 %

(20)

----












Operating income

8,267

8 %

7,236

7 %

(1,031)

-12 %












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

856

1 %

406

0 %

(450)

-53 %

     Interest expense

(3,061)

-3 %

(2,630)

-3 %

431

14 %

     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

603

1 %

(224)

0 %

(826)

----

     Other financial results, net

37

0 %

19

0 %

(18)

-49 %


(1,565)

-2 %

(2,429)

-2 %

(864)

-55 %












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

51

0 %

49

0 %

(2)

-3 %












Income before income tax

6,753

7 %

4,856

5 %

(1,897)

-28 %












Income tax

(2,206)

-2 %

(2,662)

-3 %

(456)

-21 %












Income before discontinued operations

4,547

4 %

2,194

2 %

(2,352)

-52 %












Result from discontinued operations 

14

0 %

(2)

0 %

(16)

----












Consolidated net income

4,561

4 %

2,193

2 %

(2,368)

-52 %

 

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Change

At June 30, 2025

At June 30, 2026












Cash and cash equivalents

8,472

30,496

38,968

11,094

29,747

40,841

1,873

5 %











Marketable financial instruments

5,930

135,356

141,285

10,108

105,027

115,135

(26,151)

-19 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

108,274

108,274

-

109,674

109,674

1,400

1 %

Total past-due loans

-

6,028

6,028

-

8,220

8,220

2,192

36 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

114,302

114,302

-

117,894

117,894

3,592

3 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

18,957

18,957

-

19,783

19,783

825

4 %











Loan portfolio, net

-

95,345

95,345

-

98,112

98,112

2,767

3 %











Inventories

23,875

-

23,875

18,663

-

18,663

(5,212)

-22 %











Other current assets 

23,984

13,840

37,824

25,678

13,357

39,034

1,210

3 %











Total current assets

62,261

275,036

337,298

65,542

246,242

311,784

(25,514)

-8 %











Financial instruments

16,435

256

16,691

373

237

610

(16,081)

-96 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

84,436

84,436

-

93,115

93,115

8,679

10 %

Total past-due loans

-

2,908

2,908

-

3,351

3,351

443

15 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

87,345

87,345

-

96,466

96,466

9,122

10 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

6,173

6,173

-

6,363

6,363

190

3 %











Loan portfolio

-

81,171

81,171

-

90,103

90,103

8,932

11 %











Other non-current assets 

38

484

522

12

1,571

1,583

1,061

203 %

Investment in shares

2,175

16

2,191

144

20

164

(2,027)

-93 %

Property, furniture, equipment and









  investment in stores, net

7,910

9,775

17,685

6,628

8,504

15,132

(2,553)

-14 %

Intangible assets

598

9,028

9,626

66

9,069

9,135

(491)

-5 %

Right of use asset

13,303

2,287

15,590

12,861

1,875

14,735

(855)

-5 %

Other assets

12,163

12,172

24,335

13,968

14,811

28,779

4,444

18 %

TOTAL ASSETS

114,884

390,226

505,110

99,594

372,431

472,025

(33,085)

-7 %






















Demand and term deposits

-

248,988

248,988

-

255,724

255,724

6,737

3 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

55,704

55,704

-

29,811

29,811

(25,893)

-46 %

Short-term debt

11,899

38

11,937

12,635

17

12,653

716

6 %

Leasing

2,588

837

3,426

2,701

744

3,444

18

1 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

14,487

305,567

320,054

15,336

286,296

301,632

(18,422)

-6 %











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

29,839

23,942

53,781

37,940

24,632

62,572

8,792

16 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

29,839

23,942

53,781

37,940

24,632

62,572

8,792

16 %











Total short-term liabilities

44,326

329,508

373,835

53,276

310,929

364,205

(9,630)

-3 %











Long-term debt

23,468

-

23,468

19,240

-

19,240

(4,228)

-18 %

Leasing

12,246

1,549

13,795

11,839

1,225

13,064

(730)

-5 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

35,714

1,549

37,263

31,079

1,225

32,304

(4,958)

-13 %











Long-term liabilities without cost

10,106

2,713

12,819

7,384

2,583

9,968

(2,851)

-22 %











Total long-term liabilities

45,820

4,262

50,082

38,463

3,809

42,272

(7,810)

-16 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES

90,146

333,770

423,917

91,739

314,737

406,477

(17,440)

-4 %











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

24,738

56,455

81,193

7,854

57,694

65,548

(15,645)

-19 %






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

114,884

390,226

505,110

99,594

372,431

472,025

(33,085)

-7 %

 

INFRASTRUCTURE












2Q25

2Q26

Change









Points of sale in Mexico







Elektra 

1,244

20 %

1,229

21 %

(15)

-1 %

Salinas y Rocha 

32

1 %

29

0 %

(3)

-9 %

Banco Azteca

1,930

31 %

1,884

32 %

(46)

-2 %

Freestanding branches

1,691

28 %

1,664

28 %

(27)

-2 %

Total

4,897

80 %

4,806

81 %

(91)

-2 %









Points of sale in Central America







Elektra 

129

2 %

126

2 %

(3)

-2 %

Banco Azteca

234

4 %

229

4 %

(5)

-2 %

Freestanding branches

67

1 %

64

1 %

(3)

-4 %

Total

430

7 %

419

7 %

(11)

-3 %









Points of sale in North America







Purpose Financial

804

13 %

741

12 %

(63)

-8 %

Total

804

13 %

741

12 %

(63)

-8 %









TOTAL

6,131

100 %

5,966

100 %

(165)

-3 %




































Floor space (m²)

1,726

100 %

1,717

100 %

(9)

-1 %

 

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

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