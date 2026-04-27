GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF PS.49,803 MILLION AND EBITDA OF PS.6,619 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026
News provided byGrupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Apr 27, 2026, 21:30 ET
MÉXICO CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2026 results.
Quarterly results
Consolidated revenue totaled Ps.49,803 million, compared to Ps.51,768 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,819 million, from Ps.23,550 million in the same period of the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.21,365 million, in comparison to Ps.21,280 million in the same period of 2025.
EBITDA was Ps.6,619 million, from Ps.6,939 million in the prior year.
Below EBITDA, there was a positive variation of Ps.564 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a 1% decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.385 million in tax provision for the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.1,633 million from Ps.1,865 million a year ago.
Balance Sheet
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2026, was Ps.212,929 million, from Ps.198,915 million of the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.8% at the end of the period.
Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio was Ps.208,270 million, from Ps.190,630 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7%.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,589 million, compared to Ps.243,931 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.240,348 million, from Ps.236,607 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's liquidity coverage ratio was 724%, and the estimated capitalization ratio was 15.53%.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|
Investor Relations:
|
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
|
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
|
Press Relations:
|
Luciano Pascoe
|
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
1Q25
|
1Q26
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
33,844
|
65 %
|
33,814
|
68 %
|
(30)
|
0 %
|
Commercial income
|
17,924
|
35 %
|
15,989
|
32 %
|
(1,935)
|
-11 %
|
Income
|
51,768
|
100 %
|
49,803
|
100 %
|
(1,966)
|
-4 %
|
Financial cost
|
11,126
|
21 %
|
11,476
|
23 %
|
350
|
3 %
|
Commercial cost
|
12,423
|
24 %
|
10,342
|
21 %
|
(2,081)
|
-17 %
|
Costs
|
23,550
|
45 %
|
21,819
|
44 %
|
(1,731)
|
-7 %
|
Gross income
|
28,219
|
55 %
|
27,984
|
56 %
|
(235)
|
-1 %
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
21,280
|
41 %
|
21,365
|
43 %
|
85
|
0 %
|
EBITDA
|
6,939
|
13 %
|
6,619
|
13 %
|
(320)
|
-5 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,390
|
5 %
|
2,437
|
5 %
|
48
|
2 %
|
Other income, net
|
(4)
|
0 %
|
(40)
|
0 %
|
(36)
|
----
|
Operating income
|
4,553
|
9 %
|
4,222
|
8 %
|
(332)
|
-7 %
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
480
|
1 %
|
186
|
0 %
|
(294)
|
-61 %
|
Interest expense
|
(1,551)
|
-3 %
|
(1,285)
|
-3 %
|
266
|
17 %
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
18
|
0 %
|
(41)
|
0 %
|
(60)
|
----
|
Other financial results, net
|
(737)
|
-1 %
|
(173)
|
0 %
|
564
|
76 %
|
(1,789)
|
-3 %
|
(1,313)
|
-3 %
|
476
|
27 %
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
(9)
|
0 %
|
3
|
0 %
|
12
|
----
|
Income before income tax
|
2,756
|
5 %
|
2,912
|
6 %
|
156
|
6 %
|
Income tax
|
(892)
|
-2 %
|
(1,278)
|
-3 %
|
(385)
|
-43 %
|
Income before discontinued operations
|
1,864
|
4 %
|
1,634
|
3 %
|
(229)
|
-12 %
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
1
|
0 %
|
(2)
|
0 %
|
(3)
|
----
|
Consolidated net income
|
1,865
|
4 %
|
1,633
|
3 %
|
(232)
|
-12 %
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
Change
|
At March 31, 2025
|
At March 31, 2026
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
9,000
|
32,652
|
41,652
|
12,226
|
36,567
|
48,793
|
7,140
|
17 %
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
6,926
|
1,16,115
|
1,23,040
|
5,579
|
1,18,130
|
1,23,709
|
669
|
1 %
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
1,02,882
|
1,02,882
|
-
|
1,09,852
|
1,09,852
|
6,970
|
7 %
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
5,902
|
5,902
|
-
|
8,886
|
8,886
|
2,984
|
51 %
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
1,08,784
|
1,08,784
|
-
|
1,18,738
|
1,18,738
|
9,954
|
9 %
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
20,207
|
20,207
|
-
|
20,246
|
20,246
|
39
|
0 %
|
Loan portfolio, net
|
-
|
88,577
|
88,577
|
-
|
98,492
|
98,492
|
9,915
|
11 %
|
Inventories
|
23,946
|
-
|
23,946
|
17,859
|
-
|
17,859
|
(6,087)
|
-25 %
|
Other current assets
|
22,167
|
13,843
|
36,011
|
21,760
|
14,355
|
36,115
|
104
|
0 %
|
Total current assets
|
62,039
|
2,51,187
|
3,13,226
|
57,424
|
2,67,544
|
3,24,968
|
11,742
|
4 %
|
Financial instruments
|
20,282
|
2
|
20,284
|
4,524
|
243
|
4,767
|
(15,517)
|
-76 %
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
87,319
|
87,319
|
-
|
90,719
|
90,719
|
3,399
|
4 %
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
2,811
|
2,811
|
-
|
3,472
|
3,472
|
661
|
24 %
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
90,131
|
90,131
|
-
|
94,191
|
94,191
|
4,060
|
5 %
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
5,911
|
5,911
|
-
|
6,260
|
6,260
|
349
|
6 %
|
Loan portfolio
|
-
|
84,219
|
84,219
|
-
|
87,931
|
87,931
|
3,712
|
4 %
|
Other non-current assets
|
85
|
342
|
427
|
21
|
1,011
|
1,032
|
605
|
142 %
|
Investment in shares
|
2,104
|
15
|
2,119
|
99
|
19
|
118
|
(2,001)
|
-94 %
|
Property, furniture, equipment and
|
investment in stores, net
|
8,199
|
10,179
|
18,377
|
6,896
|
8,889
|
15,785
|
(2,592)
|
-14 %
|
Intangible assets
|
592
|
9,316
|
9,908
|
71
|
9,176
|
9,247
|
(661)
|
-7 %
|
Right of use asset
|
12,325
|
2,333
|
14,657
|
13,333
|
1,970
|
15,303
|
646
|
4 %
|
Other assets
|
12,056
|
13,286
|
25,342
|
14,845
|
16,433
|
31,278
|
5,936
|
23 %
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1,17,682
|
3,70,878
|
4,88,560
|
97,214
|
3,93,215
|
4,90,429
|
1,869
|
0 %
|
Demand and term deposits
|
-
|
2,43,931
|
2,43,931
|
-
|
2,49,589
|
2,49,589
|
5,657
|
2 %
|
Creditors from repurchase agreements
|
-
|
44,155
|
44,155
|
-
|
55,232
|
55,232
|
11,077
|
25 %
|
Short-term debt
|
12,855
|
40
|
12,895
|
14,903
|
18
|
14,921
|
2,026
|
16 %
|
Leasing
|
2,611
|
873
|
3,484
|
2,760
|
750
|
3,510
|
26
|
1 %
|
Short-term liabilities with cost
|
15,465
|
2,89,000
|
3,04,465
|
17,663
|
3,05,588
|
3,23,251
|
18,786
|
6 %
|
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|
29,824
|
22,391
|
52,215
|
34,088
|
24,433
|
58,521
|
6,306
|
12 %
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
|
29,824
|
22,391
|
52,215
|
34,088
|
24,433
|
58,521
|
6,306
|
12 %
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
45,289
|
3,11,391
|
3,56,680
|
51,751
|
3,30,021
|
3,81,772
|
25,092
|
7 %
|
Long-term debt
|
23,977
|
(0)
|
23,977
|
19,229
|
(0)
|
19,229
|
(4,748)
|
-20 %
|
Leasing
|
11,331
|
1,548
|
12,880
|
12,203
|
1,300
|
13,503
|
623
|
5 %
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
|
35,309
|
1,548
|
36,857
|
31,432
|
1,300
|
32,732
|
(4,125)
|
-11 %
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
|
11,036
|
3,059
|
14,095
|
10,601
|
2,549
|
13,150
|
(945)
|
-7 %
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
46,344
|
4,607
|
50,952
|
42,033
|
3,849
|
45,882
|
(5,070)
|
-10 %
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
91,633
|
3,15,999
|
4,07,632
|
93,784
|
3,33,870
|
4,27,654
|
20,022
|
5 %
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
26,048
|
54,880
|
80,928
|
3,430
|
59,346
|
62,775
|
(18,153)
|
-22 %
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|
1,17,682
|
3,70,878
|
4,88,560
|
97,214
|
3,93,215
|
4,90,429
|
1,869
|
0 %
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
1Q25
|
1Q26
|
Change
|
Points of sale in Mexico
|
Elektra
|
1,245
|
20 %
|
1,242
|
20 %
|
(3)
|
0 %
|
Salinas y Rocha
|
32
|
1 %
|
31
|
1 %
|
(1)
|
-3 %
|
Banco Azteca
|
1,935
|
31 %
|
1,918
|
32 %
|
(17)
|
-1 %
|
Freestanding branches
|
1,696
|
28 %
|
1,695
|
28 %
|
(1)
|
0 %
|
Total
|
4,908
|
80 %
|
4,886
|
81 %
|
(22)
|
0 %
|
Points of sale in Central America
|
Elektra
|
130
|
2 %
|
126
|
2 %
|
(4)
|
-3 %
|
Banco Azteca
|
235
|
4 %
|
229
|
4 %
|
(6)
|
-3 %
|
Freestanding branches
|
67
|
1 %
|
64
|
1 %
|
(3)
|
-4 %
|
Total
|
432
|
7 %
|
419
|
7 %
|
(13)
|
-3 %
|
Points of sale in North America
|
Purpose Financial
|
810
|
13 %
|
761
|
13 %
|
(49)
|
-6 %
|
Total
|
810
|
13 %
|
761
|
13 %
|
(49)
|
-6 %
|
TOTAL
|
6,150
|
100 %
|
6,066
|
100 %
|
(84)
|
-1 %
|
Floor space (m²)
|
1,730
|
100 %
|
1,729
|
100 %
|
(1)
|
0 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
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