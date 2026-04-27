GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF PS.49,803 MILLION AND EBITDA OF PS.6,619 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

News provided by

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Apr 27, 2026, 21:30 ET

MÉXICO CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly results

Consolidated revenue totaled Ps.49,803 million, compared to Ps.51,768 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,819 million, from Ps.23,550 million in the same period of the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.21,365 million, in comparison to Ps.21,280 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA was Ps.6,619 million, from Ps.6,939 million in the prior year.

Below EBITDA, there was a positive variation of Ps.564 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a 1% decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.385 million in tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.1,633 million from Ps.1,865 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2026, was Ps.212,929 million, from Ps.198,915 million of the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.8% at the end of the period.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio was Ps.208,270 million, from Ps.190,630 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,589 million, compared to Ps.243,931 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.240,348 million, from Ps.236,607 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's liquidity coverage ratio was 724%, and the estimated capitalization ratio was 15.53%.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:



Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
























1Q25

1Q26

Change












Financial income

33,844

65 %

33,814

68 %

(30)

0 %

Commercial income

17,924

35 %

15,989

32 %

(1,935)

-11 %

Income

51,768

100 %

49,803

100 %

(1,966)

-4 %












Financial cost

11,126

21 %

11,476

23 %

350

3 %

Commercial cost

12,423

24 %

10,342

21 %

(2,081)

-17 %

Costs

23,550

45 %

21,819

44 %

(1,731)

-7 %












Gross income

28,219

55 %

27,984

56 %

(235)

-1 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

21,280

41 %

21,365

43 %

85

0 %












EBITDA 

6,939

13 %

6,619

13 %

(320)

-5 %












Depreciation and amortization

2,390

5 %

2,437

5 %

48

2 %












Other income, net

(4)

0 %

(40)

0 %

(36)

----












Operating income

4,553

9 %

4,222

8 %

(332)

-7 %












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

480

1 %

186

0 %

(294)

-61 %

     Interest expense

(1,551)

-3 %

(1,285)

-3 %

266

17 %

     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

18

0 %

(41)

0 %

(60)

----

     Other financial results, net

(737)

-1 %

(173)

0 %

564

76 %


(1,789)

-3 %

(1,313)

-3 %

476

27 %












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

(9)

0 %

3

0 %

12

----












Income before income tax

2,756

5 %

2,912

6 %

156

6 %












Income tax

(892)

-2 %

(1,278)

-3 %

(385)

-43 %












Income before discontinued operations

1,864

4 %

1,634

3 %

(229)

-12 %












Result from discontinued operations 

1

0 %

(2)

0 %

(3)

----












Consolidated net income 

1,865

4 %

1,633

3 %

(232)

-12 %

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

















Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 

Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 










Change












At March 31, 2025

At March 31, 2026












Cash and cash equivalents

9,000

32,652

41,652

12,226

36,567

48,793

7,140

17 %











Marketable financial instruments

6,926

1,16,115

1,23,040

5,579

1,18,130

1,23,709

669

1 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

1,02,882

1,02,882

-

1,09,852

1,09,852

6,970

7 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,902

5,902

-

8,886

8,886

2,984

51 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

1,08,784

1,08,784

-

1,18,738

1,18,738

9,954

9 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

20,207

20,207

-

20,246

20,246

39

0 %











Loan portfolio, net

-

88,577

88,577

-

98,492

98,492

9,915

11 %











Inventories

23,946

-

23,946

17,859

-

17,859

(6,087)

-25 %











Other current assets 

22,167

13,843

36,011

21,760

14,355

36,115

104

0 %











Total current assets

62,039

2,51,187

3,13,226

57,424

2,67,544

3,24,968

11,742

4 %











Financial instruments

20,282

2

20,284

4,524

243

4,767

(15,517)

-76 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

87,319

87,319

-

90,719

90,719

3,399

4 %

Total past-due loans

-

2,811

2,811

-

3,472

3,472

661

24 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

90,131

90,131

-

94,191

94,191

4,060

5 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

5,911

5,911

-

6,260

6,260

349

6 %











Loan portfolio

-

84,219

84,219

-

87,931

87,931

3,712

4 %











Other non-current assets 

85

342

427

21

1,011

1,032

605

142 %

Investment in shares

2,104

15

2,119

99

19

118

(2,001)

-94 %

Property, furniture, equipment and









  investment in stores, net

8,199

10,179

18,377

6,896

8,889

15,785

(2,592)

-14 %

Intangible assets

592

9,316

9,908

71

9,176

9,247

(661)

-7 %

Right of use asset

12,325

2,333

14,657

13,333

1,970

15,303

646

4 %

Other assets

12,056

13,286

25,342

14,845

16,433

31,278

5,936

23 %

TOTAL ASSETS

1,17,682

3,70,878

4,88,560

97,214

3,93,215

4,90,429

1,869

0 %






















Demand and term deposits

-

2,43,931

2,43,931

-

2,49,589

2,49,589

5,657

2 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

44,155

44,155

-

55,232

55,232

11,077

25 %

Short-term debt

12,855

40

12,895

14,903

18

14,921

2,026

16 %

Leasing

2,611

873

3,484

2,760

750

3,510

26

1 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

15,465

2,89,000

3,04,465

17,663

3,05,588

3,23,251

18,786

6 %











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

29,824

22,391

52,215

34,088

24,433

58,521

6,306

12 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

29,824

22,391

52,215

34,088

24,433

58,521

6,306

12 %











Total short-term liabilities

45,289

3,11,391

3,56,680

51,751

3,30,021

3,81,772

25,092

7 %











Long-term debt

23,977

(0)

23,977

19,229

(0)

19,229

(4,748)

-20 %

Leasing

11,331

1,548

12,880

12,203

1,300

13,503

623

5 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

35,309

1,548

36,857

31,432

1,300

32,732

(4,125)

-11 %











Long-term liabilities without cost

11,036

3,059

14,095

10,601

2,549

13,150

(945)

-7 %











Total long-term liabilities

46,344

4,607

50,952

42,033

3,849

45,882

(5,070)

-10 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES

91,633

3,15,999

4,07,632

93,784

3,33,870

4,27,654

20,022

5 %











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

26,048

54,880

80,928

3,430

59,346

62,775

(18,153)

-22 %






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

1,17,682

3,70,878

4,88,560

97,214

3,93,215

4,90,429

1,869

0 %

INFRASTRUCTURE












1Q25

1Q26

Change









Points of sale in Mexico







Elektra 

1,245

20 %

1,242

20 %

(3)

0 %

Salinas y Rocha 

32

1 %

31

1 %

(1)

-3 %

Banco Azteca

1,935

31 %

1,918

32 %

(17)

-1 %

Freestanding branches

1,696

28 %

1,695

28 %

(1)

0 %

Total

4,908

80 %

4,886

81 %

(22)

0 %









Points of sale in Central America







Elektra 

130

2 %

126

2 %

(4)

-3 %

Banco Azteca

235

4 %

229

4 %

(6)

-3 %

Freestanding branches

67

1 %

64

1 %

(3)

-4 %

Total

432

7 %

419

7 %

(13)

-3 %









Points of sale in North America







Purpose Financial

810

13 %

761

13 %

(49)

-6 %

Total

810

13 %

761

13 %

(49)

-6 %









TOTAL

6,150

100 %

6,066

100 %

(84)

-1 %




































Floor space (m²)

1,730

100 %

1,729

100 %

(1)

0 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

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