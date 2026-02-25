GRUPO ELEKTRA CONCLUDES ALL ITS TAX LITIGATION WITH THE MEXICAN GOVERNMENT AND ANNOUNCES ITS 2025 RESULTS
—Announces revenue of Ps.58,859 million and EBITDA of Ps.7,816 million in the fourth quarter of 2025—
—Continued dynamism in financial income; grows 9% to Ps.36,162 million in the period—
MÉXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As was made public a few weeks ago, Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), the leading financial services and specialty retail company in Latin America and the largest provider of short-term non-bank loans in the USA, concluded all of its tax litigations and owes nothing to the Mexican government under no circumstances.
As we have always done, we are fulfilling our payment obligations and, in doing so, we continue to uphold our commitment to the country. Grupo Elektra has always been and will always be an ally of the Mexican people.
Despite disagreeing with the amount required by the tax authorities, the company made this decision to move forward and to focus its efforts on continuing to create prosperity and value for the millions of customers it serves. In this context, the company also released today its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the full year 2025.
Fourth quarter results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.58,859 million, compared to Ps.57,790 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.51,043 million from Ps.50,348 million in the same quarter of 2024.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.7,816 million, 5% higher compared to Ps.7,441 million a year ago. Operating profit was Ps.4,851 million from Ps.4,954 million in the same period of the previous year.
The company reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million compared to a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.
The net loss this quarter is due to income taxes of Ps.23,261 million, resulting from income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits. With this provision, the company fully covers the tax credits claimed by the authority and settles all of Grupo Elektra's fiscal litigation with the Mexican government.
|
Q4 2024
|
Q4 2025
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$57,790
|
$58,859
|
$1,069
|
2 %
|
EBITDA
|
$7,441
|
$7,816
|
$375
|
5 %
|
Operating profit
Net result
|
$4,954
$(11,656)
|
$4,851
$(19,859)
|
$(103)
$(8,203)
|
-2%
-70%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 2% during the period, as a result of a 9% growth in financial income and an 8% decrease in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.36,162 million from Ps.33,243 million in the previous year — reflects a 9% increase in the income of Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio during the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter decreased 1% to Ps.27,772 million from Ps.28,058 million in the same period of the previous year. The reduction is explained by a 13% reduction in commercial costs — in line with strategies focused on boosting gross margin of merchandises — partially offset by a 20% increase in financial costs, largely due to increased loan los reserves, in the context of solid dynamism in the consolidated gross loan portfolio.
The reduction in consolidated costs for the period, coupled with the increase in revenue, generated a 5% growth in the company's gross profit to Ps.31,087 million up from Ps.29,731 million a year ago. The gross margin increased by two percentage points to 53% this quarter.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 4% to Ps.23,271 million from Ps.22,290 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA grew 5% to Ps.7,816 million from Ps.7,441 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin was 13% for the period. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,851 million, compared to Ps.4,954 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:
A positive variation of Ps.19,483 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of underlying financial instruments, as well as a reduction in their position, compared to a loss of 63% a year ago.
Income taxes of Ps.23,261 million this quarter, compared to a positive amount of Ps.3,792 million a year ago, as a result of income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits this period, through which all of Grupo Elektra's tax litigation with the Mexican government was concluded.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million from a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.
Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of December 31, 2025, grew 11% to Ps.216,716 million, up from Ps.195,314 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 6.6% at the end of the period.
Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio increased 11% to Ps.208,486 million from Ps.187,645 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period was 6.4%.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,028 million, 6% higher than Ps.233,898 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.240,847 million compared to Ps.227,640 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's traditional deposit-to-gross loan ratio was 1.2 times, which allows for solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.
The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 15.5%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,110 points of contact, compared to 6,150 units the previous year; the change results from growth in the digital strategy to optimally serve the company's customers.
The number of Grupo Elektra's points of contact in Mexico, at the end of the period, was 4,904, in the United States 787, and in Central America 419.
Twelve-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenue for 2025 increased 7% to Ps.215,356 million from Ps.201,296 million in 2024, driven by a 12% growth in the financial business, partially offset by a 1% decrease in the commercial business.
EBITDA was Ps.27,805 million, 3% higher than the Ps.26,995 million of the previous year. The 2025 EBITDA margin was 13%. The company reported operating income was Ps.17,426 million, up from Ps.17,523 million a year ago. A net loss of Ps.13,024 million was recorded in 2025, compared to a loss of Ps.11,153 million the previous year.
|
2024
|
2025
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$201,296
|
$215,356
|
$14,060
|
7 %
|
EBITDA
|
$26,995
|
$27,805
|
$810
|
3 %
|
Operating profit
Net result
|
$17,523
$(11,153)
|
$17,426
$(13,024)
|
$(98)
$(1,870)
|
-1%
-17%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
4Q24
|
4Q25
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
33,243
|
58 %
|
36,162
|
61 %
|
2,919
|
9 %
|
Commercial income
|
24,547
|
42 %
|
22,697
|
39 %
|
(1,850)
|
-8 %
|
Income
|
57,790
|
100 %
|
58,859
|
100 %
|
1,069
|
2 %
|
Financial cost
|
10,206
|
18 %
|
12,248
|
21 %
|
2,042
|
20 %
|
Commercial cost
|
17,852
|
31 %
|
15,524
|
26 %
|
(2,329)
|
-13 %
|
Costs
|
28,058
|
49 %
|
27,772
|
47 %
|
(286)
|
-1 %
|
Gross income
|
29,731
|
51 %
|
31,087
|
53 %
|
1,356
|
5 %
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
22,290
|
39 %
|
23,271
|
40 %
|
981
|
4 %
|
EBITDA
|
7,441
|
13 %
|
7,816
|
13 %
|
375
|
5 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,395
|
4 %
|
2,402
|
4 %
|
6
|
0 %
|
Other expense, net
|
91
|
0 %
|
563
|
1 %
|
472
|
----
|
Operating income
|
4,954
|
9 %
|
4,851
|
8 %
|
(103)
|
-2 %
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
627
|
1 %
|
557
|
1 %
|
(69)
|
-11 %
|
Interest expense
|
(1,657)
|
-3 %
|
(1,683)
|
-3 %
|
(26)
|
-2 %
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
(163)
|
0 %
|
(80)
|
0 %
|
83
|
51 %
|
Other financial results, net
|
(19,372)
|
-34 %
|
111
|
0 %
|
19,483
|
----
|
(20,566)
|
-36 %
|
(1,094)
|
-2 %
|
19,471
|
95 %
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
165
|
0 %
|
(355)
|
-1 %
|
(520)
|
----
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(15,446)
|
-27 %
|
3,402
|
6 %
|
18,848
|
----
|
Income tax
|
3,792
|
7 %
|
(23,261)
|
-40 %
|
(27,053)
|
----
|
Loss before discontinued operations
|
(11,654)
|
-20 %
|
(19,859)
|
-34 %
|
(8,205)
|
-70 %
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(2)
|
0 %
|
(1)
|
0 %
|
1
|
72 %
|
Consolidated net loss
|
(11,656)
|
-20 %
|
(19,859)
|
-34 %
|
(8,203)
|
-70 %
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
12M24
|
12M25
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
122,547
|
61 %
|
137,120
|
64 %
|
14,572
|
12 %
|
Commercial income
|
78,749
|
39 %
|
78,236
|
36 %
|
(512)
|
-1 %
|
Income
|
201,296
|
100 %
|
215,356
|
100 %
|
14,060
|
7 %
|
Financial cost
|
40,632
|
20 %
|
45,578
|
21 %
|
4,946
|
12 %
|
Commercial cost
|
56,422
|
28 %
|
54,061
|
25 %
|
(2,361)
|
-4 %
|
Costs
|
97,053
|
48 %
|
99,638
|
46 %
|
2,585
|
3 %
|
Gross income
|
104,243
|
52 %
|
115,718
|
54 %
|
11,475
|
11 %
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
77,247
|
38 %
|
87,912
|
41 %
|
10,665
|
14 %
|
EBITDA
|
26,995
|
13 %
|
27,805
|
13 %
|
810
|
3 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,399
|
5 %
|
9,716
|
5 %
|
316
|
3 %
|
Other expense, net
|
73
|
0 %
|
664
|
0 %
|
591
|
----
|
Operating income
|
17,523
|
9 %
|
17,426
|
8 %
|
(98)
|
-1 %
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
2,137
|
1 %
|
1,687
|
1 %
|
(450)
|
-21 %
|
Interest expense
|
(6,030)
|
-3 %
|
(6,184)
|
-3 %
|
(154)
|
-3 %
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(1,287)
|
-1 %
|
678
|
0 %
|
1,965
|
----
|
Other financial results, net
|
(26,849)
|
-13 %
|
274
|
0 %
|
27,123
|
----
|
(32,029)
|
-16 %
|
(3,545)
|
-2 %
|
28,484
|
89 %
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
(170)
|
0 %
|
(384)
|
0 %
|
(214)
|
----
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(14,675)
|
-7 %
|
13,497
|
6 %
|
28,172
|
----
|
Income tax
|
3,526
|
2 %
|
(26,522)
|
-12 %
|
(30,048)
|
----
|
Loss before discontinued operations
|
(11,150)
|
-6 %
|
(13,025)
|
-6 %
|
(1,876)
|
-17 %
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(4)
|
0 %
|
2
|
0 %
|
5
|
----
|
Consolidated net loss
|
(11,153)
|
-6 %
|
(13,024)
|
-6 %
|
(1,870)
|
-17 %
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
Commercial
|
Financial
|
Grupo
|
Commercial
|
Financial
|
Grupo
|
Change
|
At December 31, 2024
|
At December 31, 2025
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
10,360
|
36,968
|
47,327
|
11,571
|
36,711
|
48,281
|
954
|
2 %
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
8,332
|
102,492
|
110,824
|
9,515
|
132,495
|
142,010
|
31,186
|
28 %
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
101,358
|
101,358
|
-
|
113,099
|
113,099
|
11,741
|
12 %
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
6,163
|
6,163
|
-
|
9,723
|
9,723
|
3,560
|
58 %
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
107,521
|
107,521
|
-
|
122,821
|
122,821
|
15,301
|
14 %
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
18,850
|
18,850
|
-
|
21,450
|
21,450
|
2,600
|
14 %
|
Loan portfolio, net
|
-
|
88,671
|
88,671
|
-
|
101,371
|
101,371
|
12,701
|
14 %
|
Inventories
|
19,123
|
-
|
19,123
|
16,986
|
-
|
16,986
|
(2,138)
|
-11 %
|
Other current assets
|
21,412
|
14,917
|
36,329
|
20,589
|
9,589
|
30,178
|
(6,152)
|
-17 %
|
Total current assets
|
59,227
|
243,047
|
302,274
|
58,661
|
280,165
|
338,826
|
36,552
|
12 %
|
Financial instruments
|
24,969
|
2
|
24,971
|
6,698
|
244
|
6,942
|
(18,029)
|
-72 %
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
85,355
|
85,355
|
-
|
89,279
|
89,279
|
3,924
|
5 %
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
2,438
|
2,438
|
-
|
4,616
|
4,616
|
2,178
|
89 %
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
87,793
|
87,793
|
-
|
93,895
|
93,895
|
6,102
|
7 %
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
5,995
|
5,995
|
-
|
7,058
|
7,058
|
1,064
|
18 %
|
Loan portfolio
|
-
|
81,799
|
81,799
|
-
|
86,837
|
86,837
|
5,038
|
6 %
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,070
|
410
|
1,480
|
27
|
513
|
540
|
(940)
|
-64 %
|
Investment in shares
|
2,194
|
14
|
2,208
|
96
|
18
|
115
|
(2,094)
|
-95 %
|
Property, furniture, equipment and
|
investment in stores, net
|
8,515
|
10,465
|
18,980
|
7,214
|
9,261
|
16,474
|
(2,506)
|
-13 %
|
Intangible assets
|
587
|
9,130
|
9,717
|
81
|
9,144
|
9,225
|
(492)
|
-5 %
|
Right of use asset
|
12,445
|
2,325
|
14,770
|
13,057
|
2,112
|
15,169
|
399
|
3 %
|
Other assets
|
11,434
|
11,623
|
23,058
|
14,482
|
14,693
|
29,175
|
6,117
|
27 %
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
120,442
|
358,816
|
479,257
|
100,316
|
402,986
|
503,303
|
24,046
|
5 %
|
Demand and term deposits
|
-
|
233,898
|
233,898
|
-
|
249,028
|
249,028
|
15,130
|
6 %
|
Creditors from repurchase agreements
|
-
|
42,642
|
42,642
|
-
|
66,611
|
66,611
|
23,969
|
56 %
|
Short-term debt
|
6,219
|
40
|
6,260
|
8,182
|
36
|
8,218
|
1,958
|
31 %
|
Leasing
|
2,589
|
869
|
3,459
|
2,715
|
774
|
3,489
|
31
|
1 %
|
Short-term liabilities with cost
|
8,809
|
277,450
|
286,259
|
10,897
|
316,449
|
327,346
|
41,087
|
14 %
|
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|
31,244
|
24,682
|
55,926
|
40,626
|
20,242
|
60,868
|
4,942
|
9 %
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
|
31,244
|
24,682
|
55,926
|
40,626
|
20,242
|
60,868
|
4,942
|
9 %
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
40,053
|
302,132
|
342,185
|
51,523
|
336,691
|
388,214
|
46,029
|
13 %
|
Long-term debt
|
28,773
|
0
|
28,773
|
26,850
|
0
|
26,850
|
(1,923)
|
-7 %
|
Leasing
|
11,122
|
1,537
|
12,660
|
11,800
|
1,451
|
13,251
|
591
|
5 %
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
|
39,896
|
1,537
|
41,433
|
38,650
|
1,451
|
40,101
|
(1,332)
|
-3 %
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
|
12,213
|
2,896
|
15,109
|
11,436
|
2,541
|
13,976
|
(1,132)
|
-7 %
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
52,108
|
4,433
|
56,542
|
50,085
|
3,992
|
54,077
|
(2,465)
|
-4 %
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
92,161
|
306,565
|
398,726
|
101,609
|
340,683
|
442,291
|
43,565
|
11 %
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
28,280
|
52,251
|
80,531
|
(1,292)
|
62,304
|
61,012
|
(19,519)
|
-24 %
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|
120,442
|
358,816
|
479,257
|
100,316
|
402,986
|
503,303
|
24,046
|
5 %
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
4Q24
|
4Q25
|
Change
|
Points of sale in Mexico
|
Elektra
|
1,245
|
20 %
|
1,243
|
20 %
|
(2)
|
0 %
|
Salinas y Rocha
|
32
|
1 %
|
32
|
1 %
|
-
|
0 %
|
Banco Azteca
|
1,936
|
31 %
|
1,927
|
32 %
|
(9)
|
0 %
|
Freestanding branches
|
1,688
|
27 %
|
1,702
|
28 %
|
14
|
1 %
|
Total
|
4,901
|
80 %
|
4,904
|
80 %
|
3
|
0 %
|
Points of sale in Central America
|
Elektra
|
131
|
2 %
|
126
|
2 %
|
(5)
|
-4 %
|
Banco Azteca
|
236
|
4 %
|
229
|
4 %
|
(7)
|
-3 %
|
Freestanding branches
|
67
|
1 %
|
64
|
1 %
|
(3)
|
-4 %
|
Total
|
434
|
7 %
|
419
|
7 %
|
(15)
|
-3 %
|
Points of sale in North America
|
Purpose Financial
|
815
|
13 %
|
787
|
13 %
|
(28)
|
-3 %
|
Total
|
815
|
13 %
|
787
|
13 %
|
(28)
|
-3 %
|
TOTAL
|
6,150
|
100 %
|
6,110
|
100 %
|
(40)
|
-1 %
|
Floor space (m²)
|
1,731
|
100 %
|
1,725
|
100 %
|
(6)
|
0 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
