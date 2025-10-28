GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), reported today its third quarter 2025 results.

Quarterly results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.53,864 million, compared to Ps.50,761 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs were Ps.25,637 million, up from Ps.24,538 million in the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotion expenses totaled Ps.21,305 million, compared to Ps.19,358 million in the same period in 2024.

EBITDA was Ps.6,922 million, compared to Ps.6,865 million a year ago. Relevant changes below EBITDA were as follows:

A gain in foreign exchange of Ps.155 million this quarter, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.491 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary position, combined with appreciation of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.

A positive variation of Ps.3,965 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which do not imply cash flow — compared to a loss of 11% a year ago.

Consistent with the quarter's results, there was an increase of Ps.1,299 million in the tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.2,274 million, compared to net loss of Ps.574 million a year ago.

Balance sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of September 30, 2025, was Ps.212,366 million, up from Ps.189,537 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.2% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.248,125 million, compared to Ps.227,495 million a year ago.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































3Q24

3Q25

Change

























Financial income 32,536 64 %

35,569 66 %

3,033 9 %



Commercial income 18,225 36 %

18,295 34 %

70 0 %



Income 50,761 100 %

53,864 100 %

3,103 6 %

























Financial cost 11,620 23 %

13,165 24 %

1,545 13 %



Commercial cost 12,917 25 %

12,472 23 %

(445) -3 %



Costs 24,538 48 %

25,637 48 %

1,099 4 %

























Gross income 26,223 52 %

28,227 52 %

2,004 8 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 19,358 38 %

21,305 40 %

1,947 10 %

























EBITDA 6,865 14 %

6,922 13 %

57 1 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,363 5 %

2,497 5 %

134 6 %

























Other (income) expense, net (3) 0 %

117 0 %

121 ----

























Operating income 4,506 9 %

4,308 8 %

(198) -4 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 586 1 %

274 1 %

(312) -53 %



Interest expense (1,471) -3 %

(1,440) -3 %

31 2 %



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (491) -1 %

155 0 %

645 ----



Other financial results, net (3,839) -8 %

126 0 %

3,965 ----





(5,215) -10 %

(886) -2 %

4,329 83 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies (109) 0 %

(80) 0 %

29 27 %

























(Loss) income before income tax (818) -2 %

3,342 6 %

4,160 ----

























Income tax 244 0 %

(1,056) -2 %

(1,299) ----

























(Loss) income before discontinued operations (575) -1 %

2,286 4 %

2,861 ----

























Result from discontinued operations 0 0 %

(12) 0 %

(12) ----

























Consolidated net (loss) income (574) -1 %

2,274 4 %

2,849 ----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































9M24

9M25

Change

























Financial income 89,304 62 %

100,958 65 %

11,653 13 %



Commercial income 54,202 38 %

55,539 35 %

1,337 2 %



Income 143,506 100 %

156,497 100 %

12,991 9 %

























Financial cost 30,426 21 %

33,329 21 %

2,904 10 %



Commercial cost 38,569 27 %

38,537 25 %

(32) 0 %



Costs 68,995 48 %

71,866 46 %

2,872 4 %

























Gross income 74,511 52 %

84,630 54 %

10,119 14 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 54,957 38 %

64,641 41 %

9,684 18 %

























EBITDA 19,554 14 %

19,989 13 %

435 2 %

























Depreciation and amortization 7,004 5 %

7,314 5 %

310 4 %

























Other (income) expense, net (18) 0 %

101 0 %

119 ----

























Operating income 12,569 9 %

12,575 8 %

5 0 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 1,510 1 %

1,130 1 %

(380) -25 %



Interest expense (4,373) -3 %

(4,501) -3 %

(128) -3 %



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (1,124) -1 %

757 0 %

1,882 ----



Other financial results, net (7,476) -5 %

163 0 %

7,639 ----





(11,463) -8 %

(2,451) -2 %

9,012 79 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies (335) 0 %

(29) 0 %

306 91 %

























Income before income tax 771 1 %

10,095 6 %

9,324 ----

























Income tax (267) 0 %

(3,262) -2 %

(2,995) ----

























Income before discontinued operations 504 0 %

6,833 4 %

6,329 ----

























Result from discontinued operations (2) 0 %

2 0 %

4 ----

























Consolidated net income 502 0 %

6,835 4 %

6,333 ----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra





















Change























At September 30, 2024

At September 30, 2025

























Cash and cash equivalents 12,026 30,334 42,360

8,595 34,226 42,822

461 1 %





















Marketable financial instruments 3,875 97,962 101,837

5,850 132,710 138,560

36,724 36 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 97,182 97,182

- 110,442 110,442

13,260 14 % Total past-due loans - 5,706 5,706

- 7,507 7,507

1,801 32 % Gross loan portfolio - 102,888 102,888

- 117,949 117,949

15,061 15 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 18,971 18,971

- 20,905 20,905

1,933 10 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 83,917 83,917

- 97,044 97,044

13,127 16 %





















Inventories 20,592 - 20,592

25,113 - 25,113

4,521 22 %





















Other current assets 25,930 15,391 41,321

21,982 12,858 34,840

(6,480) -16 %





















Total current assets 62,424 227,603 290,027

61,541 276,839 338,380

48,353 17 %





















Financial instruments 24,314 2 24,316

8,993 249 9,242

(15,073) -62 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 84,466 84,466

- 90,942 90,942

6,476 8 % Total past-due loans - 2,184 2,184

- 3,476 3,476

1,292 59 % Gross loan portfolio - 86,649 86,649

- 94,417 94,417

7,768 9 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 5,459 5,459

- 6,958 6,958

1,499 27 %





















Loan portfolio - 81,190 81,190

- 87,460 87,460

6,270 8 %





















Other non-current assets 14,342 263 14,605

21 387 408

(14,197) -97 % Investment in shares 2,024 12 2,037

2,081 17 2,098

61 3 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 8,583 10,394 18,976

7,436 9,480 16,916

(2,060) -11 % Intangible assets 703 8,473 9,176

598 9,051 9,648

472 5 % Right of use asset 12,147 2,163 14,310

13,403 2,203 15,606

1,296 9 % Other assets 6,615 11,461 18,075

12,373 13,837 26,211

8,135 45 % TOTAL ASSETS 131,151 341,561 472,712

106,446 399,524 505,969

33,258 7 %











































Demand and term deposits - 227,495 227,495

- 248,125 248,125

20,630 9 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 33,974 33,974

- 60,819 60,819

26,845 79 % Short-term debt 9,061 343 9,404

8,756 37 8,792

(612) -7 % Leasing 2,134 830 2,964

2,811 802 3,614

649 22 % Short-term liabilities with cost 11,195 262,643 273,838

11,567 309,783 321,350

47,512 17 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 33,095 26,235 59,330

26,771 25,937 52,707

(6,622) -11 % Short-term liabilities without cost 33,095 26,235 59,330

26,771 25,937 52,707

(6,622) -11 %





















Total short-term liabilities 44,289 288,878 333,167

38,337 335,719 374,057

40,889 12 %





















Long-term debt 26,230 0 26,230

26,927 - 26,927

697 3 % Leasing 11,357 1,381 12,739

12,445 1,501 13,946

1,207 9 % Long-term liabilities with cost 37,587 1,381 38,969

39,372 1,501 40,873

1,904 5 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 5,509 2,124 7,633

7,813 2,432 10,244

2,611 34 %





















Total long-term liabilities 43,096 3,506 46,602

47,185 3,933 51,117

4,515 10 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 87,386 292,384 379,769

85,522 339,652 425,174

45,405 12 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,766 49,177 92,943

20,923 59,872 80,796

(12,147) -13 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 131,151 341,561 472,712

106,446 399,524 505,969

33,258 7 %

