Grupo EULEN announces Angeles Campoy as the New Chief Executive Officer for USA

News provided by

Grupo EULEN

04 Oct, 2023, 11:51 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo EULEN, a global leader in outsourcing in the facility services, security, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angeles Campoy as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for USA. Based in Miami, Angeles Campoy will lead the company's operations in the region, focusing on the expansion of Grupo EULEN's presence and long-term growth strategy in the United States.

Continue Reading

Angeles Campoy brings over 20 years of experience in leading businesses, improving sales and profitability, client and employee management, and strategic business planning. In her current role at Grupo EULEN, a company that sells over 2 billion dollars a year, Angeles guides the company's operations in the U.S., overseeing a team of approximately 3,000 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.

Before assuming this position at Grupo EULEN, Campoy played a significant role in the EULEN family. She served as the General Deputy Director at Grupo EULEN, leading the employee solutions business model at EULEN Flexiplan, where she led an agency dedicated to HR and employment solutions, personnel selection, outplacement, worker development, and training programs. Prior to joining Grupo EULEN, Campoy worked at The Adecco Group, starting as a Regional Director and later becoming the National Director for Consulting and Training. During her tenure, she successfully led, developed, and transformed strategic businesses, even achieving a doubling of direct selection sales in Spain in 2017.

"I am thrilled to join Grupo EULEN as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the USA," said Angeles Campoy. "I see tremendous potential in this region, and I am committed to leveraging Grupo EULEN's strong foundation to drive our expansion and deliver exceptional services to our valued customers. I am also devoted to fostering a culture of sustainability, and inclusivity as we broaden our presence in the United States."

Angeles Campoy holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The International Institute for Management Development, as well as another MBA with a focus on organizational leadership from INSEAD.

The appointment of Angeles Campoy as the new CEO reflects, Grupo EULEN's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. It is a testament of the company's confidence in its women leaders and the trust in Angeles' suitability to lead the group's growth in this massive market.

About Grupo EULEN
Founded in 1962 and with a presence in 12 countries, including the United States, Grupo EULEN is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.

Since its inception, Grupo EULEN has stood out for the excellent quality of the services it offers. With more than 14 years established in the local market, Grupo EULEN in the US currently has a staff of approximately 3,000 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.

https://eulen.com/us/ 

SOURCE Grupo EULEN

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.