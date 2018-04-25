Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

To obtain the full text of this earnings release, please visit

Executive Summary: Simplified Financial Information ("SFI")

Disclaimer: As a result of the uniqueness of our business model, we simplified GFI's financial information in an effort to make it more efficient for market participants to analyze our financial group. Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is adjusted for valuation effects, non-recurring items and includes reclassifications of regulatory financial statements.

Fundamentals

As part of GFI's fundamentals during the quarter, states and municipalities presented a liquidity surplus of 14.5% relative to their originally budgeted infrastructure agenda, which is below last year's surplus of 16.5%, in addition to an annual three-month federal transfer growth of 5.6%.

Given this year's upcoming elections and its implications within the Financial Discipline Law's ("FDL") framework, states and municipalities covered their demand for short term needs through the use of factoring products, which have no debt ceiling within the FDL. State elections in particular not only made these debt acquisitions preferable to states and municipalities, but also accelerated them before the elections take place. GFI's expertise and deep understanding in the application of the FDL as well as its proactive approach in preparing its business model to leverage these opportunities, enabled it to offer and capture the most attractive opportunities available in the market.

It's important to note that GFI had to reconstitute its loan portfolio due to payments of Ps.109,479 million during the last twelve months.

Additionally, infrastructure spending in the country continues with a strong momentum of growth, reaching a 9 year high with Ps.14 billion invested in the month of January[2], which adds an additional driver of growth in conjunction with GFI's current pipeline of opportunities.

Simplified Financial Statements

Grupo Financiero Interacciones









Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Var.vs 4Q17 1Q17 Bank - Interest Income 3,242 3,027 2,679 7.10% 21.02% Bank - Interest Expense -2,356 -2,159 -2,038 9.12% 15.60% Bank's Financial Margin 886 868 641 2.07% 38.22% Provisions for Loan Losses 152 -269 39 -156.51% 289.74% Net Commissions 276 848 359 -67.45% -23.12% Business Commissions 429 594 310 -27.78% 38.39% Temporary Commissions -153 254 49 -160.24% -412.24% Income from Brokerage Activities 142 22 100 545.45% 42.00% Other Operating Income (Expenses) 10 -22 40 -145.45% -75.00% IPAB -126 -123 -120 2.44% 5.00% Administrative and Promotional Expenses ("SG&A") -488 -599 -433 -18.53% 12.70% Subsidiary Result -2 2 - -200.00% 100.00% Bank's Income before Income Taxes 850 727 626 16.92% 35.78% Brokerage Unit's Income before Income Taxes 156 73 153 113.70% 1.96% Insurance Unit's Income before Income Taxes -4 111 -24 -103.60% -83.33% Extraordinary Items -148 -136 - 8.82% 100.00% Other Subsidiary Results -11 -12 -26 -8.33% -57.69% Taxes -173 -96 -111 80.21% 55.86% Net Income 670 667 618 0.45% 8.41% * Millions of pesos









*Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is adjusted for valuation effects, non-recurring items and includes reclassifications of regulatory financial statements



Main Indicators - Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") 4Q17 3Q17 4Q16 Var.vs 3Q17 4Q16 Main Financial Ratios









Bank - Loan Portfolio Financial Margin 3.08% 3.12% 2.31% -4bp 76bp ROE - Bank 15.76% 18.22% 15.20% -246bp 56bp ROE - GFI 15.70% 16.14% 15.44% -44bp 26bp Bank´s Efficiency Ratio 46.73% 42.07% 48.51% 466pb -178bp NPL Ratio 0.03% 0.02% 0.06% 1bp -3bp Coverage Ratio 39.05x 62.41x 23.34x -23.4x 15.71x *Millions of pesos









*Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is adjusted for valuation effects, non-recurring items and includes reclassifications of regulatory financial statements



The Bank's financial margin for 1Q18 increased 38.22% YoY and 2.07% QoQ. The YoY change resulted from the positive contribution from GFI's loan book, in addition to a reduction in cost of funds from TIIE minus 5 basis points at 1Q17 to TIIE minus 73 basis points at 1Q18. Infrastructure Banking, not only represented the business unit with the strongest growth but also represented higher yields than other banking units. The QoQ change is mainly explained by the widening of credit spreads relative to the cost of liabilities, in spite of a seasonal sequential contraction in the loan portfolio.



for 1Q18 increased 38.22% YoY and 2.07% QoQ. The YoY change resulted from the positive contribution from GFI's loan book, in addition to a reduction in cost of funds from TIIE minus 5 basis points at 1Q17 to TIIE minus 73 basis points at 1Q18. Infrastructure Banking, not only represented the business unit with the strongest growth but also represented higher yields than other banking units. The QoQ change is mainly explained by the widening of credit spreads relative to the cost of liabilities, in spite of a seasonal sequential contraction in the loan portfolio. During 1Q18, GFI released Ps.152 million in provisions , mainly as a result to the change in the credit profile of GFI's clients during both time periods, as well as a change in the portfolio mix. It is important to note that this release is also partially reflected in commissions paid during the corresponding periods, which generates a neutralizing effect in earnings.



, mainly as a result to the change in the credit profile of GFI's clients during both time periods, as well as a change in the portfolio mix. It is important to note that this release is also partially reflected in commissions paid during the corresponding periods, which generates a neutralizing effect in earnings. Net Commissions decreased 23.12% YoY and 67.45% relative to 4Q17. The YoY change is mainly explained by a 38.39% increase in business commissions reflecting higher demand for Infrastructure products as well as for short term borrowing in the form of factoring structures in the Government business line, as mentioned above; this YoY increase in business commissions was outweighed by a 412.24% decrease in temporary commissions as a result of the 5.92% decrease in the Government loan portfolio and by the 41.88% YoY growth in the Infrastructure loan book, which does not generate temporary commissions.

The QoQ change reflects the same dynamics in temporary commissions mentioned above, in addition to a 27.78% decrease in business commissions in line with GFI's intrinsic business model seasonality.

Income from Brokerage Activities amounted to Ps.142 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 42.00% YoY and 545.45% QoQ. These changes are explained by the widening of spreads, as well as from better profit-making opportunities during this time period in the fixed income market.



amounted to Ps.142 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 42.00% YoY and 545.45% QoQ. These changes are explained by the widening of spreads, as well as from better profit-making opportunities during this time period in the fixed income market. Other Operating Income (Expenses) amounted to Ps.10 million in 1Q18, compared to other operating income of Ps.40 million in 1Q17 and a Ps.22 million expense in 4Q17. This line includes changes in Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") and OREO discount adjustments, among others.



amounted to Ps.10 million in 1Q18, compared to other operating income of Ps.40 million in 1Q17 and a Ps.22 million expense in 4Q17. This line includes changes in Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") and OREO discount adjustments, among others. Administrative and Promotional Expenses (SG&A) increased 12.70% YoY and decreased 18.53% QoQ. The YoY change is mainly driven by a greater origination of infrastructure banking projects, including projects that were deferred from 4Q17 to 1Q18, which require legal services related to their structuring. The QoQ decrease reflects GFI's business model seasonality.



increased 12.70% YoY and decreased 18.53% QoQ. The YoY change is mainly driven by a greater origination of infrastructure banking projects, including projects that were deferred from 4Q17 to 1Q18, which require legal services related to their structuring. The QoQ decrease reflects GFI's business model seasonality. The Brokerage Unit reported income before taxes of Ps.156 million in 1Q18, increasing 1.96% YoY and 113.70% QoQ. The YoY increase reflects a 69.05% increase in trading income, which offset the 16.03% decrease in commissions, while the QoQ increase is explained by an 80.51% higher trading income. Both increases in trading income resulted from higher margins in debt trading activities during this time period.



reported income before taxes of Ps.156 million in 1Q18, increasing 1.96% YoY and 113.70% QoQ. The YoY increase reflects a 69.05% increase in trading income, which offset the 16.03% decrease in commissions, while the QoQ increase is explained by an 80.51% higher trading income. Both increases in trading income resulted from higher margins in debt trading activities during this time period. Aseguradora Interacciones , the Insurance unit, reported a loss before taxes of Ps.4 million in 1Q18, compared to a Ps.24 million loss in 1Q17 and a Ps.111 million profit in 4Q17. The YoY change resulted from the alignment of costs to revenues stemming from premiums with lower risk exposures as part of this business unit's strategy. This strategy implied the release of technical reserves as well as lower claims during 1Q18. The QoQ change is explained by a Ps.204 million catastrophic reserve release during 4Q17, in addition to a technical reserve release related with the non-renewal of Property & Casualty businesses with a much higher risk exposure, in line with this business unit's strategy.



, the Insurance unit, reported a loss before taxes of Ps.4 million in 1Q18, compared to a Ps.24 million loss in 1Q17 and a Ps.111 million profit in 4Q17. The YoY change resulted from the alignment of costs to revenues stemming from premiums with lower risk exposures as part of this business unit's strategy. This strategy implied the release of technical reserves as well as lower claims during 1Q18. The QoQ change is explained by a Ps.204 million catastrophic reserve release during 4Q17, in addition to a technical reserve release related with the non-renewal of Property & Casualty businesses with a much higher risk exposure, in line with this business unit's strategy. Extraordinary Items regarding the recent transaction with Banorte announced on October 25th, 2017 , amounted to Ps.148 million, these expenses reflect legal fees and integration costs.



regarding the recent transaction with Banorte announced on , amounted to Ps.148 million, these expenses reflect legal fees and integration costs. Grupo Financiero Interacciones reported net income of Ps.670 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 8.41% YoY and 0.45% QoQ. The YoY change is mainly explained by an increase of 38.22% in the Bank's financial margin, as well as a 38.39% increase in business commissions, in addition to a 42.00% increase in income from brokerage activities, which more than offset the 12.70% increase in SG&A, as well as the Ps.148 million in extraordinary items mentioned above. The QoQ change reflects an 18.53% decrease in SG&A, a 545.45% increase in income from brokerage activities, and a Ps.83 million increase in the Brokerage Unit's income before taxes, which offset the flat financial margin performance.

REGULATORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Income Statement

Grupo Financiero Interacciones









Regulatory Income Statement 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Var.vs 4Q17 1Q17 Interest Income 5,000 4,491 4,256 11.33% 17.48% Premium Income (Net) 12 52 10 -76.92% 20.00% Interest Expense -4,198 -3,272 -4,134 28.30% 1.55% Net Increase in Technical Reserves - 204 -3 -100.00% 100.00% Damages, Claims and Other Obligations (Net) -5 -4 -8 25.00% -37.50% Financial Margin 809 1471 121 -45.00% 568.60% Provisions for Loan Losses 152 -264 39 157.58% 289.74% Financial Margin Adjusted for Credit Risk 961 1207 160 -20.38% 500.63% Commissions and Fees Charged 699 1,667 806 -58.07% -13.28% Commissions and Fees Paid -308 -433 -208 -28.87% 48.08% Commissions (Net) 391 1,234 598 -68.31% -34.62% Income from Brokerage Actiities 437 -115 769 -480.00% -43.17% Other Operating Income (Expenses) -114 -493 -84 -76.88% 35.71% Administrative and Promotional Expenses -830 -1,072 -714 -22.57% 16.25% Operating Income 845 761 729 11.04% 15.91% Equity in Results of Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries and Associates -2 2 - -200.00% -100.00% Income before Income Taxes 843 763 729 10.48% 15.64% Income Taxes -16 -270 -100 -94.07% -84.00% Deferred Income Taxes -157 174 -11 -190.23% 1327.27% Income Before Discontinued Operations 670 667 618 0.45% 8.41% Discontinued Operations - - - 0.00% 0.00% Net Income 670 667 618 0.45% 8.41% Non-Controlling Interest - - - 0.00% 0.00% Total Net Income 670 667 618 0.45% 8.41% * Millions of pesos





















Main Indicators - Regulatory Income Statement 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Var.vs 4Q17 1Q17 Main Financial Ratios









NIM 1.35% 2.65% 0.21% -130pb 114pb ROE - Bank 15.76% 18.22% 15.20% -246pb 56pb ROE -GFI 15.70% 16.14% 15.44% -44pb 26pb Bank´s Efficiency Ratio 52.93% 42.96% 48.60% 997pb 433pb Efficiency Ratio - GFI 54.50% 51.12% 50.85% 338pb 365pb NPL Ratio 0.03% 0.02% 0.06% 1pb -3pb Coverage Ratio 39.05x 62.41x 23.34x -23.36x 15.71x *Millions of pesos











REGULATORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Balance Sheet

Grupo Financiero Interacciones









Regulatory Balance Sheet 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Var.vs 4Q17 1Q17 Cash and Due from Banks 17,166 10,102 19,539 69.93% -12.14% Margin Accounts - - - 0.00% 0.00% Investment in Securities 107,750 114,048 96,390 -5.52% 11.79% Debtors Under Sale and Repurchase Agreements 5 - 4 100.00% 25.00% Derivatives 615 561 274 9.63% 124.45% Total Loan Portoflio (Net) 111,908 115,122 105,173 -2.79% 6.40% Loan Portfolio 113,431 116,807 106,597 -2.89% 6.41% Performing Loan Portfolio 113,392 116,780 106,536 -2.90% 6.44% Commercial Loans 113,253 116,383 106,368 -2.69% 6.47% Commercial or Business Activity 33,034 28,458 24,540 16.08% 34.61% Financial Entities 685 1,456 608 -52.95% 12.66% Government Entities 79,534 86,469 81,220 -8.02% -2.08% Consumer Loans 19 270 20 -92.96% -5.00% Mortgages 120 127 148 -5.51% -18.92% Non-Performing Loan Portfolio 39 27 61 44.44% -36.07% Commercial Non-Performing Loans 35 22 50 59.09% -30.00% Commercial or Business Activity 22 22 50 0.00% -56.00% Government Entities 13 - - 100.00% 100.00% Non-Performing Mortgages 4 5 11 -20.00% -63.64% Allowances for Loan Losses -1,523 -1,685 -1,424 -9.61% 6.95% Accounts Receivables Loan Derivatives, Discounts and Credits (Net) 3 3 3 0.00% 0.00% Premium Debtors (Net) 19 60 59 -68.33% -67.80% Accounts Receivables from Reinsurers and Re-guarantee Companies (Net) 288 444 804 -35.14% -64.18% Accounts Receivables (Net) 4,661 4,122 6,572 13.08% -29.08% Foreclosed Assets (Net) 58 133 164 -56.39% -64.63% Real Estate, Furniture & Equipment (Net) 719 725 752 -0.83% -4.39% Investment in Subsidiaries 70 73 61 -4.11% 14.75% Deferred Taxes (Net) 1,070 1,211 812 -11.64% 31.77% Other Assets 714 626 1,829 14.06% -60.96% Total Assets 245,046 247,230 232,436 -0.88% 5.43% Traditional Funding 109,249 104,203 112,410 4.84% -2.81% Demand Deposits 68,771 58,975 55,101 16.61% 24.81% Term Deposits 25,736 26,630 36,731 -3.36% -29.93% Credit Instruments Issued 14,742 18,598 20,578 -20.73% -28.36% Bank Loans 17,842 25,181 16,877 -29.14% 5.72% Instant Loans Flexibility - 590 - -100.00% 0.00% Short Term 10,119 10,008 6,271 1.11% 61.36% Long Term 7,723 14,583 10,606 -47.04% -27.18% Assigned Values For Liquidity - - - 0.00% 0.00% Technical Reserves 560 711 1,222 -21.24% -54.17% Creditors For Repurchase / Resale Agreements 91,867 91,783 76,508 0.09% 20.08% Collateral Sold - - 457 0.00% -100.00% Derivatives 117 232 - -49.57% 100.00% Valuation Ajustment For Financial Coverage Of Liabilities - - - 0.00% 0.00% Accounts Payables To Reinsurers And Re-Guarantee Companies 8 65 79 -87.69% -89.87% Outstanding Debt In Securitization Transactions - - - 0.00% 0.00% Other Payables 4,778 5,004 4,503 -4.52% 6.11% Outstanding Subordinated Debt 2,865 2,860 3,559 0.17% -19.50% Deferred Taxes And Employee Profits Sharing (Net) 11 13 15 -15.38% -26.67% Deferred Credits And Advanced Collections 397 390 454 1.79% -12.56% Total Liabilities 227,694 230,442 216,084 -1.19% 5.37% Paid-In Capital 4,213 4,213 4,231 0.00% -0.43% Capital Stock 2,345 2,345 2,345 0.00% 0.00% Share Subscription Premiums 1,868 1,868 1,886 0.00% -0.95% Subscribed Capital 13,137 12,574 12,121 4.48% 8.38% Capital Reserves 801 801 671 0.00% 19.37% Retained Earnings 11,570 8,629 10,515 34.08% 10.03% Surplus (deficit) from Mark-to-Market of Securities Available for Sale 116 224 315 -48.21% -63.17% Foreign currency translation adjustment 4 5 5 -20.00% -20.00% Results from Non-monetary Assets -24 -25 -3 -4.00% 700.00% Net Income with Participation of Subsidiaries 670 2,940 618 -77.21% 8.41% Not Holding Interest 2 1 - 100.00% 100.00% Shareholders' Equity 17,352 16,788 16,352 3.36% 6.12% * Millions of pesos











RELEVANT EVENTS

Since the first quarter of 2018, the change in provisions for loan losses is presented as a net figure in the line "Provisions for Loan Losses" in the Income Statement. The comparative figures of 2017 have been updated to reflect this change.

This change is due to the implementation in advance of a new rule issued by the local regulator with respect to provisions for loan losses, which will be mandatory in 2019 and may be adopted by the Mexican banking system with prior notice to the relevant authority.

GRUPO FINANCIERO INTERACCIONES, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("GFINTER") hereby informs that on October 25, 2017 , GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("GFNORTE"), entered into a master merger agreement pursuant to which GFINTER will merge into GFNORTE. The merger and the effects of the Master Merger Agreement were approved by the shareholders of both issuers, gathered at general extraordinary meetings on December 5, 2017 . Approval by the financial and economic competition authorities (anti-trust) is still pending.



, GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("GFNORTE"), entered into a master merger agreement pursuant to which GFINTER will merge into GFNORTE. The merger and the effects of the Master Merger Agreement were approved by the shareholders of both issuers, gathered at general extraordinary meetings on . Approval by the financial and economic competition authorities (anti-trust) is still pending. During 1Q18 GFI incurred in extraordinary expenses regarding the recent transaction with Banorte that amounted to Ps.148 million. These expenses reflect legal fees and integration costs.

DISCLAIMER

The financial information referring to 1Q18 disclosed in this earnings report is unaudited and subject to adjustments and modifications in the future.

Adjustments and modifications identified when audit work is performed on the Company's year-end financial statements could result in differences from this unaudited financial information.

Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is presented as supporting material to facilitate the analysis and understanding of the financial reporting of Grupo Financiero Interacciones and do not replace the regulatory financial statements.

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018



Time: 9:00 am CT (Mexico), 10:00 am ET

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-844-824-3835 (U.S.A. / Canada), 001-855-817-7630 (Mexico), or +1-412-317-5160 (Other International) and asking to be joined into the Grupo Financiero Interacciones call. The earnings release for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018 will be issued after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1449/25320

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00pm on April 27, 2018 on GFI's Investor Relations website at www.investorsinteracciones.com.

About Grupo Financiero Interacciones

Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Grupo Financiero Interacciones" or "GFI"), is the largest specialized Mexican financial group with a business model focused on providing financing, risk management and financial advisory services mainly to the Mexican public sector, which includes federal, state and municipal governments, quasi-government entities and government suppliers. Grupo Financiero Interacciones conducts its business mainly through Banco Interacciones, its banking subsidiary, and through Interacciones Casa de Bolsa, its broker-dealer subsidiary, and Aseguradora Interacciones, its insurance company subsidiary. Grupo Financiero Interacciones is listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores under the symbol "GFINTERO". For more information, please visit http://www.investorsinteracciones.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements and such information involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or will differ from actual results. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. Grupo Interacciones assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

[1] Operating Income excluding Extraordinary Items ("SFI") amounting to Ps.148 million in 1Q18 and Ps.136 million in 4Q17

[2] Source: El Economista

