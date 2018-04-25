Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A.B. de C.V., (BMV: GFINTERO), ("Grupo Financiero Interacciones" or "GFI"), the largest specialized Mexican financial group with a business model focused on providing financing, risk management and financial advisory services mainly to the Mexican public sector, today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.
Executive Summary: Simplified Financial Information ("SFI")
Disclaimer: As a result of the uniqueness of our business model, we simplified GFI's financial information in an effort to make it more efficient for market participants to analyze our financial group. Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is adjusted for valuation effects, non-recurring items and includes reclassifications of regulatory financial statements.
Fundamentals
- As part of GFI's fundamentals during the quarter, states and municipalities presented a liquidity surplus of 14.5% relative to their originally budgeted infrastructure agenda, which is below last year's surplus of 16.5%, in addition to an annual three-month federal transfer growth of 5.6%.
Given this year's upcoming elections and its implications within the Financial Discipline Law's ("FDL") framework, states and municipalities covered their demand for short term needs through the use of factoring products, which have no debt ceiling within the FDL. State elections in particular not only made these debt acquisitions preferable to states and municipalities, but also accelerated them before the elections take place. GFI's expertise and deep understanding in the application of the FDL as well as its proactive approach in preparing its business model to leverage these opportunities, enabled it to offer and capture the most attractive opportunities available in the market.
It's important to note that GFI had to reconstitute its loan portfolio due to payments of Ps.109,479 million during the last twelve months.
Additionally, infrastructure spending in the country continues with a strong momentum of growth, reaching a 9 year high with Ps.14 billion invested in the month of January[2], which adds an additional driver of growth in conjunction with GFI's current pipeline of opportunities.
Simplified Financial Statements
|
Grupo Financiero Interacciones
|
Simplified Financial Information ("SFI")
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Var.vs
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Bank - Interest Income
|
3,242
|
3,027
|
2,679
|
7.10%
|
21.02%
|
Bank - Interest Expense
|
-2,356
|
-2,159
|
-2,038
|
9.12%
|
15.60%
|
Bank's Financial Margin
|
886
|
868
|
641
|
2.07%
|
38.22%
|
Provisions for Loan Losses
|
152
|
-269
|
39
|
-156.51%
|
289.74%
|
Net Commissions
|
276
|
848
|
359
|
-67.45%
|
-23.12%
|
Business Commissions
|
429
|
594
|
310
|
-27.78%
|
38.39%
|
Temporary Commissions
|
-153
|
254
|
49
|
-160.24%
|
-412.24%
|
Income from Brokerage Activities
|
142
|
22
|
100
|
545.45%
|
42.00%
|
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
|
10
|
-22
|
40
|
-145.45%
|
-75.00%
|
IPAB
|
-126
|
-123
|
-120
|
2.44%
|
5.00%
|
Administrative and Promotional Expenses ("SG&A")
|
-488
|
-599
|
-433
|
-18.53%
|
12.70%
|
Subsidiary Result
|
-2
|
2
|
-
|
-200.00%
|
100.00%
|
Bank's Income before Income Taxes
|
850
|
727
|
626
|
16.92%
|
35.78%
|
Brokerage Unit's Income before Income Taxes
|
156
|
73
|
153
|
113.70%
|
1.96%
|
Insurance Unit's Income before Income Taxes
|
-4
|
111
|
-24
|
-103.60%
|
-83.33%
|
Extraordinary Items
|
-148
|
-136
|
-
|
8.82%
|
100.00%
|
Other Subsidiary Results
|
-11
|
-12
|
-26
|
-8.33%
|
-57.69%
|
Taxes
|
-173
|
-96
|
-111
|
80.21%
|
55.86%
|
Net Income
|
670
|
667
|
618
|
0.45%
|
8.41%
|
* Millions of pesos
|
*Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is adjusted for valuation effects, non-recurring items and includes reclassifications of regulatory financial statements
|
Main Indicators - Simplified Financial Information ("SFI")
|
4Q17
|
3Q17
|
4Q16
|
Var.vs
|
3Q17
|
4Q16
|
Main Financial Ratios
|
Bank - Loan Portfolio Financial Margin
|
3.08%
|
3.12%
|
2.31%
|
-4bp
|
76bp
|
ROE - Bank
|
15.76%
|
18.22%
|
15.20%
|
-246bp
|
56bp
|
ROE - GFI
|
15.70%
|
16.14%
|
15.44%
|
-44bp
|
26bp
|
Bank´s Efficiency Ratio
|
46.73%
|
42.07%
|
48.51%
|
466pb
|
-178bp
|
NPL Ratio
|
0.03%
|
0.02%
|
0.06%
|
1bp
|
-3bp
|
Coverage Ratio
|
39.05x
|
62.41x
|
23.34x
|
-23.4x
|
15.71x
|
*Millions of pesos
|
*Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is adjusted for valuation effects, non-recurring items and includes reclassifications of regulatory financial statements
- The Bank's financial margin for 1Q18 increased 38.22% YoY and 2.07% QoQ. The YoY change resulted from the positive contribution from GFI's loan book, in addition to a reduction in cost of funds from TIIE minus 5 basis points at 1Q17 to TIIE minus 73 basis points at 1Q18. Infrastructure Banking, not only represented the business unit with the strongest growth but also represented higher yields than other banking units. The QoQ change is mainly explained by the widening of credit spreads relative to the cost of liabilities, in spite of a seasonal sequential contraction in the loan portfolio.
- During 1Q18, GFI released Ps.152 million in provisions, mainly as a result to the change in the credit profile of GFI's clients during both time periods, as well as a change in the portfolio mix. It is important to note that this release is also partially reflected in commissions paid during the corresponding periods, which generates a neutralizing effect in earnings.
- Net Commissions decreased 23.12% YoY and 67.45% relative to 4Q17. The YoY change is mainly explained by a 38.39% increase in business commissions reflecting higher demand for Infrastructure products as well as for short term borrowing in the form of factoring structures in the Government business line, as mentioned above; this YoY increase in business commissions was outweighed by a 412.24% decrease in temporary commissions as a result of the 5.92% decrease in the Government loan portfolio and by the 41.88% YoY growth in the Infrastructure loan book, which does not generate temporary commissions.
The QoQ change reflects the same dynamics in temporary commissions mentioned above, in addition to a 27.78% decrease in business commissions in line with GFI's intrinsic business model seasonality.
- Income from Brokerage Activities amounted to Ps.142 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 42.00% YoY and 545.45% QoQ. These changes are explained by the widening of spreads, as well as from better profit-making opportunities during this time period in the fixed income market.
- Other Operating Income (Expenses) amounted to Ps.10 million in 1Q18, compared to other operating income of Ps.40 million in 1Q17 and a Ps.22 million expense in 4Q17. This line includes changes in Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") and OREO discount adjustments, among others.
- Administrative and Promotional Expenses (SG&A) increased 12.70% YoY and decreased 18.53% QoQ. The YoY change is mainly driven by a greater origination of infrastructure banking projects, including projects that were deferred from 4Q17 to 1Q18, which require legal services related to their structuring. The QoQ decrease reflects GFI's business model seasonality.
- The Brokerage Unit reported income before taxes of Ps.156 million in 1Q18, increasing 1.96% YoY and 113.70% QoQ. The YoY increase reflects a 69.05% increase in trading income, which offset the 16.03% decrease in commissions, while the QoQ increase is explained by an 80.51% higher trading income. Both increases in trading income resulted from higher margins in debt trading activities during this time period.
- Aseguradora Interacciones, the Insurance unit, reported a loss before taxes of Ps.4 million in 1Q18, compared to a Ps.24 million loss in 1Q17 and a Ps.111 million profit in 4Q17. The YoY change resulted from the alignment of costs to revenues stemming from premiums with lower risk exposures as part of this business unit's strategy. This strategy implied the release of technical reserves as well as lower claims during 1Q18. The QoQ change is explained by a Ps.204 million catastrophic reserve release during 4Q17, in addition to a technical reserve release related with the non-renewal of Property & Casualty businesses with a much higher risk exposure, in line with this business unit's strategy.
- Extraordinary Items regarding the recent transaction with Banorte announced on October 25th, 2017, amounted to Ps.148 million, these expenses reflect legal fees and integration costs.
- Grupo Financiero Interacciones reported net income of Ps.670 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 8.41% YoY and 0.45% QoQ. The YoY change is mainly explained by an increase of 38.22% in the Bank's financial margin, as well as a 38.39% increase in business commissions, in addition to a 42.00% increase in income from brokerage activities, which more than offset the 12.70% increase in SG&A, as well as the Ps.148 million in extraordinary items mentioned above. The QoQ change reflects an 18.53% decrease in SG&A, a 545.45% increase in income from brokerage activities, and a Ps.83 million increase in the Brokerage Unit's income before taxes, which offset the flat financial margin performance.
REGULATORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Income Statement
|
Grupo Financiero Interacciones
|
Regulatory Income Statement
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Var.vs
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Interest Income
|
5,000
|
4,491
|
4,256
|
11.33%
|
17.48%
|
Premium Income (Net)
|
12
|
52
|
10
|
-76.92%
|
20.00%
|
Interest Expense
|
-4,198
|
-3,272
|
-4,134
|
28.30%
|
1.55%
|
Net Increase in Technical Reserves
|
-
|
204
|
-3
|
-100.00%
|
100.00%
|
Damages, Claims and Other Obligations (Net)
|
-5
|
-4
|
-8
|
25.00%
|
-37.50%
|
Financial Margin
|
809
|
1471
|
121
|
-45.00%
|
568.60%
|
Provisions for Loan Losses
|
152
|
-264
|
39
|
157.58%
|
289.74%
|
Financial Margin Adjusted for Credit Risk
|
961
|
1207
|
160
|
-20.38%
|
500.63%
|
Commissions and Fees Charged
|
699
|
1,667
|
806
|
-58.07%
|
-13.28%
|
Commissions and Fees Paid
|
-308
|
-433
|
-208
|
-28.87%
|
48.08%
|
Commissions (Net)
|
391
|
1,234
|
598
|
-68.31%
|
-34.62%
|
Income from Brokerage Actiities
|
437
|
-115
|
769
|
-480.00%
|
-43.17%
|
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
|
-114
|
-493
|
-84
|
-76.88%
|
35.71%
|
Administrative and Promotional Expenses
|
-830
|
-1,072
|
-714
|
-22.57%
|
16.25%
|
Operating Income
|
845
|
761
|
729
|
11.04%
|
15.91%
|
Equity in Results of Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries and Associates
|
-2
|
2
|
-
|
-200.00%
|
-100.00%
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
843
|
763
|
729
|
10.48%
|
15.64%
|
Income Taxes
|
-16
|
-270
|
-100
|
-94.07%
|
-84.00%
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
-157
|
174
|
-11
|
-190.23%
|
1327.27%
|
Income Before Discontinued Operations
|
670
|
667
|
618
|
0.45%
|
8.41%
|
Discontinued Operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Net Income
|
670
|
667
|
618
|
0.45%
|
8.41%
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Total Net Income
|
670
|
667
|
618
|
0.45%
|
8.41%
|
* Millions of pesos
|
Main Indicators - Regulatory Income Statement
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Var.vs
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Main Financial Ratios
|
NIM
|
1.35%
|
2.65%
|
0.21%
|
-130pb
|
114pb
|
ROE - Bank
|
15.76%
|
18.22%
|
15.20%
|
-246pb
|
56pb
|
ROE -GFI
|
15.70%
|
16.14%
|
15.44%
|
-44pb
|
26pb
|
Bank´s Efficiency Ratio
|
52.93%
|
42.96%
|
48.60%
|
997pb
|
433pb
|
Efficiency Ratio - GFI
|
54.50%
|
51.12%
|
50.85%
|
338pb
|
365pb
|
NPL Ratio
|
0.03%
|
0.02%
|
0.06%
|
1pb
|
-3pb
|
Coverage Ratio
|
39.05x
|
62.41x
|
23.34x
|
-23.36x
|
15.71x
|
*Millions of pesos
REGULATORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Balance Sheet
|
Grupo Financiero Interacciones
|
Regulatory Balance Sheet
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Var.vs
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Cash and Due from Banks
|
17,166
|
10,102
|
19,539
|
69.93%
|
-12.14%
|
Margin Accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Investment in Securities
|
107,750
|
114,048
|
96,390
|
-5.52%
|
11.79%
|
Debtors Under Sale and Repurchase Agreements
|
5
|
-
|
4
|
100.00%
|
25.00%
|
Derivatives
|
615
|
561
|
274
|
9.63%
|
124.45%
|
Total Loan Portoflio (Net)
|
111,908
|
115,122
|
105,173
|
-2.79%
|
6.40%
|
Loan Portfolio
|
113,431
|
116,807
|
106,597
|
-2.89%
|
6.41%
|
Performing Loan Portfolio
|
113,392
|
116,780
|
106,536
|
-2.90%
|
6.44%
|
Commercial Loans
|
113,253
|
116,383
|
106,368
|
-2.69%
|
6.47%
|
Commercial or Business Activity
|
33,034
|
28,458
|
24,540
|
16.08%
|
34.61%
|
Financial Entities
|
685
|
1,456
|
608
|
-52.95%
|
12.66%
|
Government Entities
|
79,534
|
86,469
|
81,220
|
-8.02%
|
-2.08%
|
Consumer Loans
|
19
|
270
|
20
|
-92.96%
|
-5.00%
|
Mortgages
|
120
|
127
|
148
|
-5.51%
|
-18.92%
|
Non-Performing Loan Portfolio
|
39
|
27
|
61
|
44.44%
|
-36.07%
|
Commercial Non-Performing Loans
|
35
|
22
|
50
|
59.09%
|
-30.00%
|
Commercial or Business Activity
|
22
|
22
|
50
|
0.00%
|
-56.00%
|
Government Entities
|
13
|
-
|
-
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
|
Non-Performing Mortgages
|
4
|
5
|
11
|
-20.00%
|
-63.64%
|
Allowances for Loan Losses
|
-1,523
|
-1,685
|
-1,424
|
-9.61%
|
6.95%
|
Accounts Receivables Loan Derivatives, Discounts and Credits (Net)
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Premium Debtors (Net)
|
19
|
60
|
59
|
-68.33%
|
-67.80%
|
Accounts Receivables from Reinsurers and Re-guarantee Companies (Net)
|
288
|
444
|
804
|
-35.14%
|
-64.18%
|
Accounts Receivables (Net)
|
4,661
|
4,122
|
6,572
|
13.08%
|
-29.08%
|
Foreclosed Assets (Net)
|
58
|
133
|
164
|
-56.39%
|
-64.63%
|
Real Estate, Furniture & Equipment (Net)
|
719
|
725
|
752
|
-0.83%
|
-4.39%
|
Investment in Subsidiaries
|
70
|
73
|
61
|
-4.11%
|
14.75%
|
Deferred Taxes (Net)
|
1,070
|
1,211
|
812
|
-11.64%
|
31.77%
|
Other Assets
|
714
|
626
|
1,829
|
14.06%
|
-60.96%
|
Total Assets
|
245,046
|
247,230
|
232,436
|
-0.88%
|
5.43%
|
Traditional Funding
|
109,249
|
104,203
|
112,410
|
4.84%
|
-2.81%
|
Demand Deposits
|
68,771
|
58,975
|
55,101
|
16.61%
|
24.81%
|
Term Deposits
|
25,736
|
26,630
|
36,731
|
-3.36%
|
-29.93%
|
Credit Instruments Issued
|
14,742
|
18,598
|
20,578
|
-20.73%
|
-28.36%
|
Bank Loans
|
17,842
|
25,181
|
16,877
|
-29.14%
|
5.72%
|
Instant Loans Flexibility
|
-
|
590
|
-
|
-100.00%
|
0.00%
|
Short Term
|
10,119
|
10,008
|
6,271
|
1.11%
|
61.36%
|
Long Term
|
7,723
|
14,583
|
10,606
|
-47.04%
|
-27.18%
|
Assigned Values For Liquidity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Technical Reserves
|
560
|
711
|
1,222
|
-21.24%
|
-54.17%
|
Creditors For Repurchase / Resale Agreements
|
91,867
|
91,783
|
76,508
|
0.09%
|
20.08%
|
Collateral Sold
|
-
|
-
|
457
|
0.00%
|
-100.00%
|
Derivatives
|
117
|
232
|
-
|
-49.57%
|
100.00%
|
Valuation Ajustment For Financial Coverage Of Liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Accounts Payables To Reinsurers And Re-Guarantee Companies
|
8
|
65
|
79
|
-87.69%
|
-89.87%
|
Outstanding Debt In Securitization Transactions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Other Payables
|
4,778
|
5,004
|
4,503
|
-4.52%
|
6.11%
|
Outstanding Subordinated Debt
|
2,865
|
2,860
|
3,559
|
0.17%
|
-19.50%
|
Deferred Taxes And Employee Profits Sharing (Net)
|
11
|
13
|
15
|
-15.38%
|
-26.67%
|
Deferred Credits And Advanced Collections
|
397
|
390
|
454
|
1.79%
|
-12.56%
|
Total Liabilities
|
227,694
|
230,442
|
216,084
|
-1.19%
|
5.37%
|
Paid-In Capital
|
4,213
|
4,213
|
4,231
|
0.00%
|
-0.43%
|
Capital Stock
|
2,345
|
2,345
|
2,345
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Share Subscription Premiums
|
1,868
|
1,868
|
1,886
|
0.00%
|
-0.95%
|
Subscribed Capital
|
13,137
|
12,574
|
12,121
|
4.48%
|
8.38%
|
Capital Reserves
|
801
|
801
|
671
|
0.00%
|
19.37%
|
Retained Earnings
|
11,570
|
8,629
|
10,515
|
34.08%
|
10.03%
|
Surplus (deficit) from Mark-to-Market of Securities Available for Sale
|
116
|
224
|
315
|
-48.21%
|
-63.17%
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
-20.00%
|
-20.00%
|
Results from Non-monetary Assets
|
-24
|
-25
|
-3
|
-4.00%
|
700.00%
|
Net Income with Participation of Subsidiaries
|
670
|
2,940
|
618
|
-77.21%
|
8.41%
|
Not Holding Interest
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
17,352
|
16,788
|
16,352
|
3.36%
|
6.12%
|
* Millions of pesos
RELEVANT EVENTS
- Since the first quarter of 2018, the change in provisions for loan losses is presented as a net figure in the line "Provisions for Loan Losses" in the Income Statement. The comparative figures of 2017 have been updated to reflect this change.
This change is due to the implementation in advance of a new rule issued by the local regulator with respect to provisions for loan losses, which will be mandatory in 2019 and may be adopted by the Mexican banking system with prior notice to the relevant authority.
- GRUPO FINANCIERO INTERACCIONES, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("GFINTER") hereby informs that on October 25, 2017, GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("GFNORTE"), entered into a master merger agreement pursuant to which GFINTER will merge into GFNORTE. The merger and the effects of the Master Merger Agreement were approved by the shareholders of both issuers, gathered at general extraordinary meetings on December 5, 2017. Approval by the financial and economic competition authorities (anti-trust) is still pending.
- During 1Q18 GFI incurred in extraordinary expenses regarding the recent transaction with Banorte that amounted to Ps.148 million. These expenses reflect legal fees and integration costs.
DISCLAIMER
The financial information referring to 1Q18 disclosed in this earnings report is unaudited and subject to adjustments and modifications in the future.
Adjustments and modifications identified when audit work is performed on the Company's year-end financial statements could result in differences from this unaudited financial information.
Simplified Financial Information ("SFI") is presented as supporting material to facilitate the analysis and understanding of the financial reporting of Grupo Financiero Interacciones and do not replace the regulatory financial statements.
|
1Q18 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
|
Date:
|
Thursday, April 26, 2018
|
Time:
|
9:00 am CT (Mexico), 10:00 am ET
The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-844-824-3835 (U.S.A. / Canada), 001-855-817-7630 (Mexico), or +1-412-317-5160 (Other International) and asking to be joined into the Grupo Financiero Interacciones call. The earnings release for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018 will be issued after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1449/25320
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00pm on April 27, 2018 on GFI's Investor Relations website at www.investorsinteracciones.com.
About Grupo Financiero Interacciones
Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Grupo Financiero Interacciones" or "GFI"), is the largest specialized Mexican financial group with a business model focused on providing financing, risk management and financial advisory services mainly to the Mexican public sector, which includes federal, state and municipal governments, quasi-government entities and government suppliers. Grupo Financiero Interacciones conducts its business mainly through Banco Interacciones, its banking subsidiary, and through Interacciones Casa de Bolsa, its broker-dealer subsidiary, and Aseguradora Interacciones, its insurance company subsidiary. Grupo Financiero Interacciones is listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores under the symbol "GFINTERO". For more information, please visit http://www.investorsinteracciones.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements and such information involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or will differ from actual results. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. Grupo Interacciones assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.
Contact:
Adolfo Werner Fritz Rubio, Corporate Development Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +52-55-53-26-86-00 Ext: 6825
E-mail: iro@interacciones.com
[1] Operating Income excluding Extraordinary Items ("SFI") amounting to Ps.148 million in 1Q18 and Ps.136 million in 4Q17
[2] Source: El Economista
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-financiero-interacciones-reports-operating-income-up-36-21-yoy-and-10-70-qoq-to-ps993-million1-300636788.html
SOURCE Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V.
Related Links
http://www.investorsinteracciones.com
http://www.grupofinancierointeracciones.mx/
