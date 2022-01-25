Grupo LALA announces intention of Trust Number 410541-7 to acquire LALA shares

TORREON, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB) , announces that, Trust Number 410541-7 notified the company, according to the results of the extraordinary shareholders meeting of December 13th in which, with a 98.9% of favorable vote of the shares, approved to cancel the registration of LALA "B" on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV) held by the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) and the cancelation of the listing of those shares in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V (BMV); its intention to acquire up to all the outstanding company shares not owned, directly or indirectly, by the offerors nor affiliates. The offeror expects to tender a price in MXN, payable in cash per share, equivalent to the offered price of the Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering which ended in September 2021.

The acquisition by Trust Number 410541-7 could be conducted as follows: (i) in case the exception premises on the Ley del Mercado de Valores and its articles are not modified, through a Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering, in accordance to article 108 subsection I and other applicable on the Ley del Mercado de Valores for up to all the outstanding company shares, held by public investors; and / or (ii) through the Trust Number 410541-7, in which the necessary funds will be available irrevocably during 6 months, after the cancelation of the registration of the shares in the Registro Nacional de Valores, for up to all the shares of the shareholders who had not participated in the Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering by the offeror and are not part of the offerors nor affiliates.

This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any type of securities. The securities cannot be subject to a Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering until, in case, the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores authorizes the offer in accordance with the Ley del Mercado de Valores.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio. Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB".

