Grupo LALA appoints new Relevant Directors

MEXICO CITY, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA S.A.B. de CV, a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), reports the incorporations of Andrés Gutiérrez Fernández as Vice President of Legal & Corporate Affairs and Daniel Ignacio del Rio Benítez as Vice President of Operations, both at Global level reporting directly to Mauricio Leyva Arboleda, CEO.

Maurico Leyva commented: "under the new structure focused on generating growth in a sustainable manner, we have incorporated Daniel and Andrés to the leadership team of LALA. Due to the extensive experience of both executives, we are convinced that we will continue on the path of growth we've been having, adding highly qualified people to our leadership positions that will take LALA in the direction we have set, ensuring our long-term operation and the achievement of our objectives".

Additionally, because of the functions that Andrés will perform within the company, he will be appointed Secretary of LALA's Board of Directors as of June 1, 2019.

Andrés Gutiérrez Fernández

Andrés holds a Law Degree from the Universidad Panamericana, a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección de Empresas (IPADE), and has completed several executive programs in Corporate Reputation, Communication and Sustainability at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. He has more than 15 years of experience as an associate lawyer in the law firms Galicia Abogados, S.C., Ritch, Mueller, Heather and Nicolau and in Sullivan & Cromwell LLP New York City office, as well as legal director, corporate affairs director and Vice President of Legal & Corporate Affairs of Grupo Modelo / Anheuser-Busch InBev. His legal practice has focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, financing projects, capital markets, corporate restructuring, among others. In corporate affairs, he has extensive experience in corporate communication, crisis management, reputation, risk management and public affairs, among others.

Daniel Ignacio del Rio Benítez

Daniel has a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Anáhuac and has postgraduate studies at IPADE and ITAM, as well as several specialization courses related to his functions. He has more than 26 years of experience in supply chain, logistics and manufacturing. During his time at Grupo Modelo / Anheuser-Busch InBev, he was responsible of planning, logistics and brewing operations, glass packaging, aluminum packaging, plastic caps and malting facilities. As head of Operations, he achieved an increase in the production capacity of the breweries, both through the construction and start up of new plants, as well as through the better utilization of existing capacity. He achieved relevant optimizations in production and logistic costs, implemented management systems that lead to the optimization of safety, quality and sustainability KPIs, among others. Likewise, he was responsible, from the operations side, for the successful integration between Grupo Modelo and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,000 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

