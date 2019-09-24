Grupo LALA hosts its LALA Day

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), held its Investor Day ("LALA Day") on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico. All related materials have been posted to the Company's Investor Relations web site at https://www.lala.com.mx/en//inversionistas/. An audio replay of the event will also be available on the IR site within 48 hours of the event's completion.

This event, held for analysts and institutional investors, featured presentations by Mauricio Leyva (Chief Executive Officer), Alberto Arellano (Chief Financial Officer) and other members of the executive leadership team.

For more information:

David González Peláez and Elías Rangel

investor.relations@grupolala.com

Tel: +52 55 9177 5900

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,000 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680986/LaLaLOGO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.grupolala.com

