Grupo LALA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019 Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights:

Management change: Arquímedes Celis serving as Grupo LALA's CEO

+2.0% Q4'19 and +3.9% FY'19 constant currency Branded Sales

8.3% Q4'19 EBITDA margin; a -27.5% comparable YOY decrease due to margin contraction in Mexico resulting from overinvestment and disruptions to operations

resulting from overinvestment and disruptions to operations 10.9% FY'19 EBITDA margin, a +3.0% comparable YOY increase

-86.5% Q4'19 and -3.0% FY'19 YOY Controlling Net Income due to lower operating profit in Mexico

180 bps WC improvement to 0.6% of sales, driven by negative WC in Mexico

Leverage ratio: 3.0x at year-end

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the quarter and the year ended on December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Net Sales and EBITDA information related to Q4'18 and FY'18 has been presented on "comparable" basis. Comparable Q4'18 and FY'18 figures include the effect of IFRS 16 and the deconsolidation of Elopak.

MXN$ in millions Q4´18 % Sales Q4'19 % Sales Var. %

FY'18 % Sales FY'19 % Sales Var. % Branded Sales (1) 18,920

18,932

0.1%

72,588

74,443

2.6% Raw Materials and Others 322 (2)

285

(11.4%)

1,735 (2)

1,341

(22.7%) Net Sales 19,242 (2) 100% 19,217 100% (0.1%)

74,323 (2) 100% 75,784 100% 2.0% Gross Profit 6,872 32.5% 6,464 33.6% (5.9%)

26,510 35.2% 26,609 35.1% 0.4% Operating Income 1,510 7.7% 780 4.1% (48.3%)

5,411 7.2% 5,194 6.9% (4.0%) EBITDA (3) 2,198 (2) 11.4% 1,594 8.3% (27.5%)

8,026 (2) 10.8% 8,265 10.9% 3.0% Controlling Net Income 854 4.4% 115 0.6% (86.5%)

1,908 2.5% 1,851 2.4% (3.0%)

(1) Branded Sales exclude raw materials sales

(2) Comparable figures, including IFRS 16 adjustments and the deconsolidation of Elopak JV

(3) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Arquímedes Celis, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"While our Company and industry currently face challenging consumer environments in many key markets, opportunities to drive profitable growth clearly exist. Effective execution of our strategy will enable us to leverage the strength of LALA's diverse market-leading brand portfolio and our dominant refrigerated distribution network, to strengthen our distinct competitive advantages, with the aim of increasing market share and expanding margins. Most important, to meaningfully increase shareholder value we will be restoring profit levels at LALA's Mexico business. We are confident in our ability to achieve this near-term objective by capturing these opportunities and leveraging the culture of innovation for which LALA is best known."

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

