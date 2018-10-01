Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
17:39 ET
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALA), today reported results for the third quarter 2018. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.
Quarter Highlights
- Net sales increased by 24.9%, to 18,758 million pesos, while in comparable figures sales increased 4.3%
- YoY reported and comparable EBITDA decreased 6.6% and 17.2%, respectively, due to inflation and one-offs
- Mexico sales increased by 4.7%, still tight on margins as pricing partially compensated pack and energy costs
- Brazil net sales increased by 10.3% in Reals, a reflection of strong growth potential
- Rightsizing US and CAM operations for profitable growth
|
As reported
|
As reported
|
Comparable(1)
|
P&L
|
Q3'17
|
% Sales
|
Q3'18
|
% Sales
|
Var. %
|
Q3'18
|
% Sales
|
Var. %
|
Net Sales
|
15,022
|
100.0%
|
18,758
|
100.0%
|
24.9%
|
15,663
|
100.0%
|
4.3%
|
Gross Profit
|
5,754
|
38.3%
|
6,425
|
34.3%
|
11.7%
|
5,582
|
35.6%
|
(3.0)%
|
Operating Income
|
1,427
|
9.5%
|
1,157
|
6.2%
|
(18.9)%
|
1,015
|
6.5%
|
(28.8)%
|
EBITDA(2)
|
1,864
|
12,4%
|
1,741
|
9.3%
|
(6.6)%
|
1,543
|
9.9%
|
(17.2)%
|
Net Income
|
1,007
|
6.7%
|
216
|
1.2%
|
(78.5)%
|
53
|
0.3%
|
(94.7)%
|
(1) Comparable means, with respect to a year-over-year comparison, the change in a given measure excluding the effects of the acquisition of Brazil in Q4 2017
|
(2) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization
Message from Management:
Mauricio Leyva, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:
"During my first 45 days in Grupo LALA I have been able to recognize its potential across its regions, its core strengths and the different business opportunities that can enhance our performance. In the immediate future my focus will be in nurturing talent all across the company and driving LALA through a virtuous cycle of investing in growth and optimizing costs to expand margins. I see in Mexico strong business fundamentals with many execution opportunities. I'm convinced we have a great asset in Brazil with a team capable of winning in the biggest market of Latam. In US and Central America we are acting fast to put both regions in the path of profitability.
"I am very excited of the promising future I foresee, for with the right motivation and talent we will be able to achieve our long-term business goals."
Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release:
http://www.lala.com.mx/pdf/docs/Grupo_Lala_Earnings_release_3Q_2018.pdf
Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish:
http://www.lala.com.mx/pdf/docs/Comunicado_de_resultados_de_Grupo_Lala_3T_2018.pdf
CONFERENCE CALL INVITE
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Mauricio Leyva (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and David González (IRO)
Webcast: Grupo LALA Presentation
To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131395
To access the replay service (2 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13683400
Contact:
Elisa Manzato or David González Pelaez
Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.
+52-55-9177-5900
elisa.manzato@grupolala.com
david.gonzalezpelaez@grupolala.com
SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.
Share this article