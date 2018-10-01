Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALA), today reported results for the third quarter 2018. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased by 24.9%, to 18,758 million pesos , while in comparable figures sales increased 4.3%

, while in comparable figures sales increased 4.3% YoY reported and comparable EBITDA decreased 6.6% and 17.2%, respectively, due to inflation and one-offs

Mexico sales increased by 4.7%, still tight on margins as pricing partially compensated pack and energy costs

sales increased by 4.7%, still tight on margins as pricing partially compensated pack and energy costs Brazil net sales increased by 10.3% in Reals, a reflection of strong growth potential

net sales increased by 10.3% in Reals, a reflection of strong growth potential Rightsizing US and CAM operations for profitable growth

As reported As reported Comparable(1) P&L Q3'17 % Sales Q3'18 % Sales Var. % Q3'18 % Sales Var. % Net Sales 15,022 100.0% 18,758 100.0% 24.9% 15,663 100.0% 4.3% Gross Profit 5,754 38.3% 6,425 34.3% 11.7% 5,582 35.6% (3.0)% Operating Income 1,427 9.5% 1,157 6.2% (18.9)% 1,015 6.5% (28.8)% EBITDA(2) 1,864 12,4% 1,741 9.3% (6.6)% 1,543 9.9% (17.2)% Net Income 1,007 6.7% 216 1.2% (78.5)% 53 0.3% (94.7)% (1) Comparable means, with respect to a year-over-year comparison, the change in a given measure excluding the effects of the acquisition of Brazil in Q4 2017 (2) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Message from Management:

Mauricio Leyva, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"During my first 45 days in Grupo LALA I have been able to recognize its potential across its regions, its core strengths and the different business opportunities that can enhance our performance. In the immediate future my focus will be in nurturing talent all across the company and driving LALA through a virtuous cycle of investing in growth and optimizing costs to expand margins. I see in Mexico strong business fundamentals with many execution opportunities. I'm convinced we have a great asset in Brazil with a team capable of winning in the biggest market of Latam. In US and Central America we are acting fast to put both regions in the path of profitability.

"I am very excited of the promising future I foresee, for with the right motivation and talent we will be able to achieve our long-term business goals."

