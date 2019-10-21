Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the third quarter 2019. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights:

+2.9% YOY Branded Net Sales increase

+28.0% YOY comparable EBITDA growth, to MXN $2,306m (includes one-time payment from Lactalis settlement)

(includes one-time payment from Lactalis settlement) +240bps YOY comparable EBITDA margin expansion

Controlling Net Income expanded +213% YOY to MXN $641m , due to Operating Income increase and optimized tax rate

, due to Operating Income increase and optimized tax rate -290bps YOY Working Capital improvement, to 1.6% of sales, driven by negative WC in Mexico

Leverage ratio improvement to 2.9x

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Net Sales and EBITDA information related to Q3'18 has been presented on "comparable" basis. Comparable Q3'18 figures will include the effect of IFRS 16 and the deconsolidation of Elopak.

MXN$ in millions Q3´18 % Sales Q3'19 % Sales

Var. % Var. bps Branded Sales (1) 18,192

18,723



2.9%

Raw Materials and Others Sales 292 (2)

261



(10.7%)

Net Sales 18,484 (2) 100% 18,984 100%

2.7%

Gross Profit 6,425 34.3% 6,687 35.2%

4.1% +90bps Operating Income 1,157 6.2% 1,507 7.9%

30.3% +170bps EBITDA (3) 1,802 (2) 9.7% 2,306 12.1%

28.0% +240bps Controlling Net Income 205 1.1% 641 3.4%

212.9% +230bps

(1) Branded Sales exclude raw materials sales

(2) Comparable figures, including IFRS 16 adjustments and the deconsolidation of Elopak JV

(3) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Mauricio Leyva, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"Through impactful top line creation, operational discipline and a motivating working culture, this quarter we continued to evolve in our Virtuous Cycle to extract value for all stakeholders and keep the Company on track of accomplishing our targets."

