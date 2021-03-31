GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V. Invitation For Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

MEXICO CITY, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By agreement of the Board of Directors of GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (or the "Company"), the shareholders of the Company are invited to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on April 16, 2021, starting at 4:30 p.m. local time, in the facilities of Centro de Investigación y Desarrollo "LALA", located at Roberto Dávila #50, Colonia Ciudad Industrial, Torreón, Coahuila, México, during which the following items will be undertaken:

ORDER OF THE DAY

Presentation and, where appropriate, approval of the following resolutions: report of the Board of Directors, prepared in accordance with the terms of article 172 b ) of the General Law of Commercial Companies, regarding the main accounting policies and criteria used for the preparation of the Company's financial information; report of the Board of Directors on the main activities and operations in which it engaged during the fiscal year 2020, under the terms of article 28, section IV, subsection (e) of the Securities Market Law; report of the General Director, prepared under the terms of article 172 of the General Law of Commercial Companies and article 44 section XI of the Securities Market Law, together with the opinion of the Company's external auditor, regarding the activities carried out by the Company's general management during the fiscal year 2020, as well as the opinion of the Board of Directors on said report; financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2020 ; annual report on the activities carried out by the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee under the terms of article 43 of the Securities Market Law; report on the repurchase and sale of the Company's own shares; and report on the fulfillment of the fiscal obligations of the Company under the terms of article 76, section XIX of the Income Tax Law. Proposal on the application of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 , which includes: (i) the one related to decreeing a cash dividend; and (ii) the determination of the maximum amount of resources that may be used to purchase the Company's own shares. Resolutions in this regard. Ratification, where appropriate, of the management of the Board of Directors and the General Director of the Company for the fiscal year 2020, as well as any resolutions in this regard. Appointment and / or ratification of the members of the Board of Directors, of the Secretary of the Board of Directors, and of the members of the Board's Committees, as well as the determination of the corresponding compensation, as well as any resolutions in this regard. Appointment of delegates tasked with fulfilling the resolutions approved by this Meeting, and formalizing them as appropriate, and any resolutions in this regard. Reading and, where appropriate, approval of the minutes of the Meeting. Resolutions in this regard.

Attendance Requirements

To be able to attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, no later than 2 (two) business days prior to the date and time indicated for the Meeting: (i) the shareholders or their representatives must present their share certificates and / or records of the certificates of shares deposited with the offices of the Company or with the custodian S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("Indeval"); and (ii) brokerage firms and other depositors with Indeval must present a list containing the name, address, nationality and number of shares of the shareholders they will represent at the Meeting. Upon delivery of said documents, the Company will issue to the shareholders an admission pass and / or deliver proxy forms which they may use to be represented at the Meeting. To attend the meeting, shareholders must present the admission pass and / or proxy form.

Torreón, Coahuila, March 31, 2021

Andrés Gutiérrez Fernández

Secretary of the Board of Directors

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.