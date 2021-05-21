Grupo LALA shareholders announced their intention to acquire up to 25% of its outstanding shares

MEXICO CITY, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry, ("LALA") (BMV: LALA B), announces that, a group of shareholders of the Company, members of the Trust 410541-7, intend to initiate the process to launch a Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering for up to all the outstanding shares owned by public investors, which represents approximately a fourth of the outstanding shares, for an estimated price of $17.36 Mexican Pesos per share, payable in cash. This price constitutes a 20% premium relative to the average price of the last 30 trading days on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV).

This offering will be subject to obtaining the appropriate corporate, regulatory, and third-party authorizations that apply, including the approval of the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV).

Subsequent to the offering closing, if the necessary number of shares are acquired, the offerors intend to request cancellation of the registration of the outstanding shares on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV), and the consequent delisting from the BMV.

The offerors will then submit the appropriate documents to the CNBV describing all the terms and conditions of the Voluntary Public Offering.

The Board of Directors shall resolve the initiation of the offering in accordance with the Company bylaws. The members of the Board of Directors shall rule on the offering price within ten working days from the offering's start.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

