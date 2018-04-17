Grupo LALA successfully issues three thousand million pesos in local bonds at 3 years

The debt issue has credit ratings of "AA(mex)" from Fitch Ratings and "HR AA" from HR Ratings.

The proceeds will be used to refinance part of the debt incurred in October of last year for the acquisition of Vigor Alimentos, S.A.

About Lala

Grupo LALA is a Mexican company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, has a history of more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk and dairy products under the highest quality standards. The Company operates 32 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, United States and Central America, supported by more than 38,000 employees. Grupo LALA's fleet of approximately 6,500 vehicles distributes its more than 600 products to nearly 628,600 points of sale. LALA's portfolio is led by its two main brands: LALA® and Nutri Leche®.

Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALA"

