Grupo LALA to Host Investor Day on September 24, 2019

MEXICO CITY, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host its Investor Day ("LALA Day") on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico beginning at 9:00 am CDT and concluding at 5:30 pm CDT.

This event, held for analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Mauricio Leyva (Chief Executive Officer), Alberto Arellano (Chief Financial Officer) and other members of the executive leadership team. The team will provide an overview of the Company's business strategy and will discuss trends, key opportunities and long-term market outlook. The event will also include a site visit to a dairy farm, LALA's milk processing plant and other relevant operations sites.

A welcome dinner with the team will take place at 8:00 pm CDT on September 23, 2019 for those able to attend. In-person attendance at both events is by invitation only, by emailing your name, title and company affiliation to Cinthya Werner at InspIR Group: cinthya@inspirgroup.com

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® appear in its extensive brand portfolio. For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.lala.com.mx

