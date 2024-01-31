Grupo Puntacana announces a new ultra-luxury hotel project at Playa Serena Puntacana Resort

News provided by

Grupo Puntacana

31 Jan, 2024, 12:07 ET

The project is scheduled to open in 2026.

MADRID, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2024), held in Madrid, Spain, Grupo Puntacana announced the development of its next hotel project in Playa Serena Puntacana Resort, a unique proposal in ultra-luxury tourism.

The Playa Serena hotel will be a project where nature meets luxury and exclusivity. It will have capacity for 160 guests, 75 suites, 5 overwater villas, 1 beach club, 3 restaurants, 1 themed restaurant, 1 beach restaurant, 4 bars and 8 spa bungalows. It is projected to open in 2026.

Continue Reading

The announcement was made by Grupo Puntacana executives Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO; Paola Rainieri, Chief Marketing Officer; and Francesca Rainieri, Chief Financial Officer; accompanied by Frank Rainieri, founder and Chairman of the Board of Grupo Puntacana; and Haydée Rainieri, member of the Board of Grupo Puntacana.

"The Playa Serena hotel will elevate the hospitality experience at Puntacana Resort. We are very excited, as it is a new concept that will drive the Dominican Republic's tourism industry for years to come," said Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

In addition, Grupo Puntacana signed an agreement with Meliá Hotels International with the Bergantín Trust, and the support of Banreservas, for the construction of the third hotel within the tourism project being developed in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The hotel to be built in Puerto Plata is planned as a 300-room five-star establishment, managed under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand. It will also include the management of a 100-apartment condohotel. The estimated investment of the project would exceed US$70 million and the opening would be scheduled for 2026.

For more information:
https://www.grupopuntacana.com.do/en/  
www.puntacana.com 

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.