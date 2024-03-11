Grupo Puntacana to generate over 50% of its energy from renewable sources

The new project will seek to reduce the carbon footprint, the impact on the environment and avoid the emission of more than 25 thousand tons of CO2 per year.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Puntacana and the company Eurelius have signed an agreement to implement a large-scale solar energy generation project, which will produce more than 50% of the energy consumed in the community of Punta Cana, contributing to the development of a more sustainable destination.

Frank Elías Rainieri and Michaell Bellmer

This project will prevent the emission of more than 25,000 tons of CO2 per year and will help reduce energy costs. More than 30 MWp (Megawatt) of solar production and more than 50 MWh of battery storage will be installed. Punta Cana will be one of the few cities in Latin America to produce more than 50% of its energy from renewable sources.

Upon signing the agreement, Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, said that "this confirms our commitment to the environment and the community, producing a positive impact by reducing emissions and, at the same time, the cost of electricity generation."

Grupo Puntacana has been making progress in the transition to cleaner energy generation, a process that began with the installation of solar panels at the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) and the Puntacana International School (PCIS).

"With this new project we are taking a great leap forward in reducing the environmental impact of electricity generation by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By reducing the generation of energy with fossil fuels, we contribute to a cleaner and friendlier tourist destination," said Rainieri.

The contracted project, explained Rainieri, in addition to the installation of photovoltaic panels, includes the installation of an energy storage system, which adds stability to the system in the face of weather variations during the day.

After signing the agreement, Michael Bellmer, managing partner of Eurelius, expressed his satisfaction in collaborating with Grupo Puntacana. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to support Grupo Puntacana in the development, implementation, and operation of what we believe to be the largest clean energy project in the private industrial and commercial sector in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean."

"We believe that this project is not only a landmark to Grupo Puntacana, but a signal to other private industrial and commercial groups in Latin America currently evaluating ways to substantially lowering their electricity bills and reduce their carbon footprint. This project will demonstrate that solar and battery electrical storage systems are the most affordable energy source in the Caribbean today," said Bellmer.

The agreement establishes that the photovoltaic plant will be located at the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), where it will have space for future expansion.

https://www.eurelius.com https://www.grupopuntacana.com.do/es/

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana