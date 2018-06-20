Grupo Rotoplas announces signing of final agreement to acquire IPS, a leading provider in water flow solutions in Argentina

IPS is a leading Argentinian company that focused on the manufacturing, distribution and commercialization of water flow solutions with over 4,100 active clients.

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco, Chairman and CEO of Rotoplas, remarked: "This acquisition reaffirms Rotoplas' commitment to consolidate its individual solutions portfolio in Argentina, incorporating leading brands and technologies. We welcome their collaborators, suppliers and clients and are convinced that this acquisition will maximize our growth in the region".

The acquisition will be funded 100% with Rotoplas' own resources.

The transaction will close during the first week of July and the Company will start to consolidate its results in the third quarter of this year.

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements relating to Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V., it relies on considerations of the Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. management which are based on current and known information; however, the forward-looking statements could vary due to facts, circumstances and events beyond the control of Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water. With 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries and a portfolio that includes 27 product lines. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.

