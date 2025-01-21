GRUPO SALINAS REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO FREEDOM THROUGH THE BROTHERHOOD BETWEEN MEXICO AND THE UNITED STATES

Grupo Salinas served as title sponsor in the most important Hispanic event welcoming Donald Trump's administration.

Grupo Salinas continues to bet on the alliance between both countries with significant growth perspectives and presence.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always supporting Mexicans wherever they are, Grupo Salinas proudly served as the title sponsor of the most important Hispanic event in history within the framework of the inauguration of a U.S. administration in Washington D.C..

The event brought together over 1,700 leaders, businesspeople, authorities, and Hispanic communities in the United States, including prominent figures such as President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.; the presidents of Argentina and Paraguay, Javier Milei and Santiago Peña; as well as members of Donald Trump's new team, including Christopher Landau, who will serve as Undersecretary of State and Ron Johnson, nominated as the next ambassador to Mexico; entrepreneur and consultant Vivek Ramaswamy; and Senator from Texas Ted Cruz.

Under the leadership of Alejandro Valenzuela, Chairman of the Board of Banco Azteca, the Grupo Salinas delegation—composed of Luis Echarte, Vice President of International Relations; Fernando Espinosa, General Director of the Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego Center; Luciano Pascoe, General Director of Editorial Strategy and adn40; Miguel Ángel Orozco, General Director of International Relations; Jessica Rustin, CEO of Purpose Financial; and Penn Wyrough, member of its Board of Directors —reaffirmed the Group's vision and that of its founder, Mr. Ricardo Benjamín Salinas Pliego to focus on creating opportunities, strengthening alliances, and promoting a binational agenda based on inclusive prosperity and exploring opportunities for investment, collaboration, and innovation.

In line with Grupo Salinas' values, one of the key themes guiding this event was the defense of freedom, established as the guiding principle for building a strong relationship with the new government. In this context, Grupo Salinas celebrates the openness demonstrated by President Donald Trump's representatives and their willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue.

Grupo Salinas will continue to bet on the brotherhood between the two nations. Prime examples of this are its secure and efficient remittance transfer service, as well as its investment in the U.S. through companies like Purpose Financial, which currently employs over 3,000 people and serves 600,000 clients in the United States.

Through its participation in events of this magnitude, Grupo Salinas consolidates its presence in the United States and reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the authorities of both countries to foster mutual and sustainable development.

