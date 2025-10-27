GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) (BMV: SIMEC-B) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Comparative first nine months of 2025 vs. first nine months of 2024

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 10% because of the combination of 9% less shipments of finished steel products and a 1% lower average sales price compared to the same period of 2024, the sales decreased to Ps. 22,320 million in the first nine months of 2025 from Ps. 24,828 million in the first nine months of 2024. Shipments of finished steel products decreased to 1 million 400 thousand tons in the first nine months of 2025 compared to 1 million 536 thousand tons in the first nine months of 2024. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first nine months of 2025 decreased 11% to Ps. 9,751 million compared with Ps. 10,979 million in the same period of 2024. Total sales in Mexico decreased 9% from Ps. 13,849 million in the first nine months of 2024 to Ps. 12,569 million in the same period of 2025.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 9% from Ps. 18,625 million in the first nine months of 2024, to Ps. 16,893 million in the first nine months of 2025. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 76% for the first nine months of 2025 compared to 75% from the same period of the year 2024, The decrease in the cost of sales is mainly due to lower volume of steel products shipped.

Gross Profit

The Gross profit of the Company decreased 13% from Ps. 6,203 million in the first nine months of 2024 to Ps. 5,427 million in the same period of 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the first nine months of 2025 and 2024 represented 24% and 25% respectively. The decrease in gross profit was caused by a lower volume of tons shipped in the first nine months of 2025 compared with same period of 2024, and lower average sales price per ton of steel finished goods.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11%, to Ps. 2,036 million in the first nine months of 2025 from Ps. 1,834 million in the same period of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9% in the first nine months of 2025 and 7% in the first nine months of 2024.

Other Income (Expenses,) net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 393 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to other income net of Ps. 71 million in the same period of 2024.

Operating Profit

Operating Profit decreased 15% to Ps. 3,784 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to Ps. 4,440 million in the first nine months of 2024. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 17% in the first nine months of 2025 and 18% in the same period of 2024. The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to a lower shipment of finished steel products.

Ebitda

The Ebitda of the Company decreased 11%, from Ps. 5,189 million in the first nine months of 2024 (result of net income of Ps. 8,587 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 762 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 4,907 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 749 million), compared to an Ebitda of Ps 4,594 million in the same period of 2025 (result of net income of Ps. 763 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 793 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,229 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 811 million).

Consolidated













Million

First nine months of 2025 vs first nine months of 2024,



2025



2024 Net income (loss)



763





8,587 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)





(2) Net income (loss)



761





8,585 Depreciation and amortization



811





749 Income taxes



793





762 Financial results (income) loss



2,229





(4,907) EBITDA



4,594





5,189

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost for the first nine months of 2025 represented a net loss of Ps. 2,229 million compared with of net income of Ps. 4,907 million in the first nine months of 2024. The Company recorded a net exchange loss of Ps. 3,050 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with a net exchange income of Ps. 3,799 million in the first nine months of 2024, net other financial income was recorded for Ps 42 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net tax expense of Ps.793 million during the first nine months of 2025, (comprised of a current tax of Ps. 722 million and expense for deferred tax of Ps. 71 million) compared with a net tax expense of Ps. 762 million to the first nine months of 2024 (comprised of a current tax expense of Ps. 850 and income for deferred tax of Ps. 88 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a decrease in net income of 91% from of Ps. 8,587 million in the first nine months of 2024 to Ps. 763 million in the same periods of 2025, mainly because the net exchange income of Ps. 3,799 million recorded in the first nine months of 2024 became a net exchange loss of Ps. 3,050 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2025, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $ 302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.5 million (accrued interest on September 30, 2025 was U.S. $ 863,000, or Ps. 15.8 million). At September 30, 2024, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $ 302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.9 million (accrued interest on September 30, 2024 was U.S. $ 985,000, or Ps. 16.4 million).

Comparative third quarter of 2025 vs. second quarter of 2025

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company increased 6% from of Ps. 7,052 million during the second quarter of 2025 to Ps. 7,485 million in the third quarter of 2025. Shipments of finished steel products increased to 499 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2025 from 425 thousand tons in the second quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico in the third quarter of 2025 increased 2% to Ps. 3,178 million compared to Ps. 3,104 million of the second quarter of the same year. Domestic sales in the third quarter of 2025 increased to Ps. 4,307 million compared to Ps. 3,948 million in the second quarter of the same year. The average selling price decreased 10% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the same year.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased to Ps. 5,726 million in the third quarter of 2025 from Ps.5,381 million in the second quarter of 2025. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 77% in the third quarter of 2025 and 76% in the second quarter of the same year. The increase in the cost of sales is mainly due to a higher volumen of steel products shipped in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the same year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the third quarter of 2025 increased 5% to from Ps. 1,671 million in the second quarter of 2025 to Ps. 1,759 million in the third quarter of same year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the third quarter of 2025 was of 23% compared to 24% in the second quarter of the same year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 8% to of Ps. 728 million in the third quarter of 2025 from Ps. 674 million the second quarter of the same year, and as percentage of net sales represented 10% for the third quarter of 2025 and for the second quarter of the same year.

Other (Expenses) Income, net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 128 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to other income net for Ps. 201 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating profit decreased to Ps. 1,159 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 1,198 million in the second quarter of the same year. Operating profit as percentage of net sales represented 15% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 17% in the second quarter of 2025.

Ebitda

The Ebitda decreased from Ps 1,473 million in the second quarter of 2025 (result of net loss of Ps. 1,000 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 297 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,902 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 275 million), to an Ebitda of Ps. 1,428 million in the third quarter of the same year (result of net income of Ps. 459 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 317 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 384 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 269 million).

Consolidated













Million

Third quarter of 2025 vs second quarter of 2025,



Third quarter 2025



Second quarter 2025 Net income (loss)



459





(1.000) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





(1) Net income (loss)



458





(1,001) Depreciation and amortization



269





275 Income taxes



317





297 Financial results (income) loss



384





1,902 EBITDA



1,428





1,473

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company in the third quarter of 2025 represented a net loss of Ps. 384 million compared with a net loss of Ps. 1,902 million in the second quarter of 2025. Likewise, the Company recorded a net exchange loss of Ps. 718 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared a net exchange loss of Ps. 2,176 million in the second quarter of the same year.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded of Ps. 317 million of expense tax during the third quarter of 2025, (comprised of an expense of current tax of Ps. 339 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 22 million) compared with the Ps. 297 million of expense in the second quarter of the same year, (comprised of an expense of current tax of Ps. 197 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 100 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a increase in net income to Ps. 459 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of Ps. 1,000 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Comparative third quarter of 2025 vs. third quarter of 2024

Net Sales

The net sales of the Company decreased 12% from Ps. 8,549 million during the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 7,485 million in the third quarter of 2025. Sales in tons of finished steel products decreased 4% to 499 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 521 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2024. Sales outside of Mexico decreased 14% from Ps. 3,691 million in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 3,178 million in the third quarter of 2025. Domestic sales decreased 11% from Ps. 4,858 million in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 4,307 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in sales in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 is due to a decrease in the average sales price of 9% and a decrease in the volume of shipments approximately of 22 thousand of tons that represents a 4% decrease.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 10% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 from Ps. 6,393 million in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 5,726 million in the third quarter of 2025. With respect to sales, the cost of sales of the third quarter of 2024 represented 75% compared to 77% for the third quarter of 2025. The average cost of sales per ton of steel products decreased 6% in the third quarter of 2025 versus the third quarter of 2024, due to the decrease in costs of certain raw materials mainly scrap.

Gross (Loss) Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 18% from Ps. 2,156 million in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 1,759 million in the third quarter of 2025. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 25% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 23% of the third quarter of 2025.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11% in the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 728 million in the third quarter of 2025 from Ps. 658 million in the third quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales represented 10% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Other Income (Expenses), net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 128 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with other income net of Ps. 26 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating Profit

Operating profit decreased from Ps. 1,524 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 1,159 million in the third quarter of 2025, this represents 24% of decrease between both quarters. The operating income as a percentage of net sales was 18% for the third quarter of 2024 and 15% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to at lower average selling price.

Ebitda

The Ebitda was Ps 1,776 million in the third quarter of 2024 (result of net income of Ps. 3,152 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 471 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 2,098 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 252 million), compared to Ebitda of Ps. 1,428 million of the same period of 2025, (result of net income of Ps. 459 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 317 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 384 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 269 million).

Consolidated













Million

Third quarter of 2025 vs third quarter of 2024,



Third quarter 2025



Third quarter 2024 Net income (loss)



459





3,152 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





(1) Net income (loss)



458





3,151 Depreciation, and amortization



269





252 Income taxes



317





471 Financial results (income) loss



384





(2,098) EBITDA



1,428





1,776

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company for the third quarter of 2025 represented a net loss of Ps. 384 million compared with an income of Ps. 2,098 million for the third quarter of 2024. Also we recorded an exchange income of Ps. 1,769 million in the third quarter of 2024 and an exchange loss of Ps. 718 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Income Taxes

The company recorded a net taxes expense for the third quarter of 2025 of Ps. 317 million (including an income of deferred tax of Ps. 22 million) compared to a net tax expense of Ps. 471 million for the third quarter of 2024, (including a tax deferred expense of Ps. 33 million).

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a decrease a net profit of Ps. 459 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 3,152 million of net profit in third quarter of 2024; mainly because the net exchange income of Ps. 1,769 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024 became a net exchange loss of Ps. 718 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Nine months









(millions of pesos) Jan - Sep '25

Jan - Sep '24

Year 25 vs

'24 Sales 22,320

24,828

(10 %) Cost of Sales 16,893

18,625

(9 %) Gross Profit 5,427

6,203

(13 %) Selling, General and Administrative Expense 2,036

1,834

11 % Other Income (Expenses), net 393

71

454 % Operating Profit 3,784

4,440

(15 %) EBITDA 4,594

5,189

(11 %) Net income 763

8,587

(91 %) Sales Outside Mexico 9,751

10,979

(11 %) Sales in Mexico 12,569

13,849

(9 %) Total Sales (Tons thousands) 1,400

1,536

(9 %) Cost per ton (Pesos) 12,066

12,126

0 %

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 3Q'25 2Q '25 3Q '24 3Q´25vs

2Q´25 3Q´25 vs

3Q '24 Sales 7,485 7,052 8,549 6 % (12 %) Cost of Sales 5,726 5,381 6,393 6 % (10 %) Gross Profit 1,759 1,671 2,156 5 % (18 %) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 728 674 658 8 % 11 % Other Income (Expenses), net 128 201 26 (36 %) 392 % Operating Profit 1,159 1,198 1,524 (3 %) (24 %) EBITDA 1,428 1,473 1,776 (3 %) (20 %) Net Income 459 (1,000) 3,152 N/C (85 %) Sales Outside Mexico 3,178 3,104 3,691 2 % (14 %) Sales in Mexico 4,307 3,948 4,858 9 % (11 %) Total Sales (Tons thousands) 499 425 521 17 % (4 %) Cost per Ton (Pesos) 11,475 12,661 12,271 (9 %) (6 %)

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Sep 2025 Millions of

Pesos

Jan-Sep 2025 Average Price

per Ton JanSep 2025 Thousands of

Tons Jan – Sep 2024 Millions of

Pesos

Jan- Sep 2024 Average Price

per Ton Jan-Sep 2024 Special Bar Quality (SBQ) 378 7,724 20,434 403 7,653 18,990 Commercial Long Steel 1,022 14,596 14,282 1,133 17,175 15,159 Total 1,400 22,320 15,943 1,536 24,828 16,164

Product Thousands of

Tons Jul-Sep 2025 Millions of

Pesos

Jul-Sep 2025 Average Price

per Ton Jul-Sep 2025 Thousands of

Tons Apr-Jun 2025 Millions of

Pesos

Apr-Jun 2025 Average

Price per

Ton Apr-Jun 2025 Thousands

of Tons

Jul-Sep 2024 Millions

of Pesos

Jul-Sep

2024 Average

Price per

Ton

Jul-Sep 2024 Special Bar Quality (SBQ) 118 2,392 20,271 106 2,197 20,726 153 2,939 19,209 Commercial Long Steel 381 5,093 13,367 319 4,855 15,219 368 5,610 15,245



















Total 499 7,485 15,000 425 7,052 16,593 521 8,549 16,409

Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.

Contact: José Luis Tinajero

Mario Moreno Cortez

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601

44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

52 55 1165 1025

52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.