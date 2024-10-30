GRUPO SIMEC (NYSE: SIM) ANNOUNCES A SPILL OF LIQUID STEEL, OCTOBER 30, 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informs the investing public that, early today, October 30, 2024, at plant one of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill of liquid steel occurred with loss of human lives that has temporarily paralyzed its operation;

The company deeply regrets the death of its employees in this accident and is reviewing the causes of the same.

