GRUPO SIMEC (NYSE: SIM) ANNOUNCES A SPILL OF LIQUID STEEL, OCTOBER 30, 2024
News provided byGrupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
Oct 30, 2024, 13:55 ET
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informs the investing public that, early today, October 30, 2024, at plant one of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill of liquid steel occurred with loss of human lives that has temporarily paralyzed its operation;
The company deeply regrets the death of its employees in this accident and is reviewing the causes of the same.
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
Contact: José Luis Tinajero
|
Mario Moreno Cortez
|
Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601
|
44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
|
52 55 1165 1025
|
52 33 3770 6734
SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article