GRUPO SIMEC (NYSE: SIM) ANNOUNCES A SPILL OF LIQUID STEEL, OCTOBER 30, 2024

News provided by

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Oct 30, 2024, 13:55 ET

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informs the investing public that, early today, October 30, 2024, at plant one of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill of liquid steel occurred with loss of human lives that has temporarily paralyzed its operation;

The company deeply regrets the death of its employees in this accident and is reviewing the causes of the same.

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: José Luis Tinajero

Mario Moreno Cortez

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601

44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

52 55 1165 1025

52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024....

GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2024

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the sixth-month period ended June 30th, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics