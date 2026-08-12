Grupo Sunset World's Ocean Spa Hotel Celebrates 19 Years of Strengthening Its Wellness and Hospitality Offering in the Mexican Caribbean

CANCÚN, Mexico, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spa Hotel, part of the Sunset World Group, celebrates its 19th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to providing vacation experiences that blend wellness, comfort, and Mexican hospitality. Over nearly two decades, the property has evolved to meet new tourism trends while maintaining a focus on wellness, personalized attention, and service quality.

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Since opening in 2007, Ocean Spa Hotel has distinguished itself with a relaxed atmosphere facing the Caribbean Sea—an ideal setting for couples and families seeking a vacation where the balance of relaxation, entertainment, and gastronomy lies at the heart of the experience. This vision has enabled the hotel to strengthen its identity within the Sunset World Group portfolio and solidify its standing among thousands of domestic and international guests.

Its culinary offerings—featuring restaurants specializing in both national and international cuisine—are complemented by a program of recreational and sports activities for all ages, as well as a spa inspired by ancient Mayan traditions, one of the property's standout features.

Ocean Spa Hotel's strategic location in Cancún's Hotel Zone allows guests to enjoy an experience that combines tranquility with easy access to the destination's main tourist attractions. This competitive advantage, combined with the quality standards that define Sunset World Group, has helped strengthen the hotel's position in a market increasingly focused on personalized experiences.

For 19 years, Ocean Spa Hotel has built a legacy based on constant innovation, close relationships with guests, and the creation of experiences that extend beyond the stay itself. This anniversary marks a new chapter in further strengthening an image defined by wellness, quality, and hospitality.

The comfortable Ocean Spa Hotel is in Cancun Hotel Zone, very close to downtown Cancun, shopping centers, restaurants and other tourist attractions. It has ground transportation service to Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina, so our guests get to know and enjoy other Sunset World facilities. Ocean Spa Hotel is a refuge where you can find well-being and a great atmosphere of relaxation. Its excellent service and serene views of the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres offer couples and families exceptional vacations in front of the sea.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences