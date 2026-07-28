Sunset World Group Celebrates Member Fest 2026 with Activities, Gastronomy, and Hawaiian Tradition

CANCUN, Mexico, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset World Group celebrated another edition of its traditional Member Fest, the annual event created especially to recognize and pamper Club Sunset members. From July 20 to 24, members and guests enjoyed a week of exclusive activities inspired by the spirit of Hawaii, with entertainment, gastronomy, and social experiences at Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina, and Hacienda Tres Ríos.

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Established as one of the most anticipated events for members and guests, Member Fest 2026 transformed the three resorts into vibrant settings filled with color, music, and Polynesian tradition. For five days, families, couples, and children participated in a program designed to offer memorable moments in a festive atmosphere.

Among the most popular activities were the tiki mixology workshops, where attendees learned to prepare Hawaiian-inspired cocktails; the creation of Hawaiian accessories allowed participants to craft necklaces, bracelets, and other typical adornments of the archipelago's culture. Water activities such as Hawaiian-style paddleboarding and kayaking combined sport, fun, and a connection with nature.

The youngest attendees enjoyed Hawaiian Camp, a space specially designed for them, with games, activities, and creative pursuits that introduced them to the traditions and spirit of aloha while they interacted with other children.

Food was a major highlight of the celebration. Throughout the week, members and guests enjoyed culinary experiences specially designed for the occasion, with the Luau Dinners being some of the most anticipated events. Inspired by traditional Hawaiian celebrations, these evenings combined music, tropical ambiance, entertainment, and a themed menu that transported attendees to the heart of Polynesia.

The closing of Member Fest 2026 was marked by the Mahina Dinner, a memorable evening that brought together members and guests to celebrate a week of unforgettable experiences. In a joyful atmosphere and under a carefully curated ambiance inspired by the moon (mahina in Hawaiian), attendees enjoyed a special culinary offering, live entertainment, and convivial moments that provided the perfect ending to the celebration.

With this edition, Grupo Sunset World reaffirmed its commitment to offering its members and guests experiences that go beyond lodging, creating events that strengthen their sense of belonging to Club Sunset and enrich their vacations through themed activities, quality cuisine, and the service that distinguishes the group.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences