Five Sunset World Group Hotels Win TripAdvisor's 2016 Travelers' Choice Award

CANCUN, Mexico, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset Royal Beach Resort, Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club, Sunset Fishermen Beach Resort, Ocean Spa Hotel, and Laguna Suites were honored with TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award 2026, one of the most prestigious accolades in the international tourism industry, based on the opinions and ratings of millions of travelers worldwide.

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This recognition places Sunset World Group hotels among the highest-rated establishments by guests, highlighting the quality of their services, the hospitality of their staff, and the vacation experience they offer in Mexican Caribbean tourist destinations.

The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize hotels, restaurants, attractions, and experiences that consistently receive outstanding reviews from TripAdvisor users. Unlike other industry awards, these recognitions are based directly on real experiences shared by travelers through the platform.

To earn this distinction, TripAdvisor analyzes the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings published over a twelve-month period. Establishments must also maintain high standards of customer satisfaction, meet the platform's eligibility criteria, and demonstrate consistent service excellence. Travelers' Choice award winners are among the top 10% of establishments rated on TripAdvisor worldwide.

This recognition is the result of a guest-centric philosophy and a constant commitment to exceeding expectations. Day after day, Sunset World Group works to create unforgettable experiences that transform each stay into a memorable experience for families, couples, and travelers who choose to enjoy the beauty of Cancún, the Riviera Maya, and Playa del Carmen.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences