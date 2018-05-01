Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings

In addition, Televisa informs that at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2018, the cancellation of the underlying shares of 43,783,037 Ordinary Participation Certificates previously acquired by Televisa and, consequently a capital reduction of Ps.35,256,201.79 was approved. Based on the foregoing, Televisa has amended Article Sixth of its bylaws to reflect such capital reduction.

Televisa also informs that as of April 27, 2018, Mr. Guillermo García Naranjo Álvarez has joined the Board of Directors of the Company as a member director. Therefore, from such date, the Board of Directors is integrated as follows:

Series "A" Member Directors

Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega

José Antonio Bastón Patiño

Eduardo Tricio Haro

Michael T. Fries

Fernando Senderos Mestre

Bernardo Gómez Martínez

Jon Feltheimer

Enrique Krauze Kleinbort

Marcos Galperín

Carlos Hank González

Series "B" Member Directors

Lorenzo Alejandro Mendoza Giménez

Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero

Guillermo García Naranjo

Francisco José Chevez Robelo

José Luis Fernández Fernández

Series "L" Member Directors

Alberto Bailléres González

Roberto Hernández Ramírez

Series "D" Member Directors

David M. Zaslav

Enrique Francisco José Senior Hernández

Alternate Directors

Julio Barba Hurtado

Jorge Agustín Lutteroth Echegoyen

Joaquín Balcárcel Santa Cruz

Guadalupe Phillips Margain

Leopoldo Gómez González Blanco

Félix José Araujo Ramírez

Raúl Morales Medrano

Alberto Javier Montiel Castellanos

Herbert Allen III

President

Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean

Secretary

Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez

