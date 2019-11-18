Grupo Vidanta Completes Purchase of Three World Leading Rides from Intamin Amusement Rides and Dopplemayr

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta today announced two purchases from Intamin Amusement Rides and one from Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, in what is expected to set a new world standard for resorts and entertainment park rides. The company is continuing their plans and construction for its eagerly anticipated Vidanta World, a collection of entertainment parks located on their world-famous Nuevo Vallarta beach resort, voted one of the World´s Top 100 Hotels by Travel and Leisure in 2019.

By Winter 2020, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta will be the only resort in the world connecting guests to both the beach and to entertainment parks by air. Grupo Vidanta, Latin America's leading resort and luxury vacation experience developer, has partnered with the expert engineers at Doppelmayr to create The Vidanta SkyDream—a state-of-the-art aerial gondola featuring D-Line technology, The Vidanta SkyDream will be the first of its kind in Latin America and will offer five stations on a four-plus-mile route through which passengers will be whisked through Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta in minutes with a VIP experience that reimagines resort transportation. Guests riding the gondola will be able choose between regular and glass-bottom cars, for those who wish to admire the stunning views in its entirety from above.

From Intamin, one of the world's leading ride development company, Grupo Vidanta also purchased a 45 meter diameter coaster wheel, an iconic cutting edge Ferris wheel featuring a mixture of standing cabins and cabins that can move along a track to provide even more thrills for passengers. This particular configuration will also feature a breathtaking lighting design that will be part of a grand lake show, sure to dazzle ride goers and pedestrians alike.

The second ride purchased from Intamin is a 40 meter parachute drop which will whisk families up and down by the water's edge, who will be treated to spectacular views of the surrounding incredible vistas that include the parks, the resort and the beach.

As The Global Association for the Attractions Industry kicks off its annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida from November 18 to 22, Grupo Vidanta is sure to make major waves with a bevy of amusement ride purchases planned in addition to all the ones already underway.

"Our guests have come to expect only the best from our brands, and their anticipation is high for the new entertainment parks," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "Success has come from our ability to anticipate the needs of our clientele and deliver a vision that others have never done before. The large investments we are making in the latest ride and transportation technology demonstrates our commitment to setting a new global standard for excellence and fun."

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

Travel and Leisure has named Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta one of the World's Top 100 Resorts, and Top Ten in Mexico. From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to work in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the upcoming expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises.

For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com

