Grupo Vidanta Unveils Extraordinary New Updates with the Help of Famed Actress and Model Brooke Shields

VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to discover how Grupo Vidanta, the leading resort and tourism developer in Mexico and Latin America, is reimagining the world of luxury vacationing. Grupo Vidanta has teamed up with prominent actress and model Brooke Shields to announce a variety of spectacular new additions that are either now open or coming soon to the Vidanta Resorts. As a longtime fan of Vidanta, Brooke Shields has experienced all the exceptional luxury of the resorts firsthand and is overjoyed to share so many of these vacation-changing new projects with the rest of the world.

Among these revolutionary new offerings is the all-new Beachland at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta. The resort has completely transformed the beachfront area into an oasis of beautiful walkways, breathtaking ocean views, al fresco dining, comfortable lounge areas, relaxing waterfront pools, and the resort's largest pool bar yet! It's the perfect spot for resort guests to eat, drink, relax and take in the best ocean views in all of Vallarta, with even more to come.

Also new to Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is the SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever beach resort gondola. This state-of-the-art aerial gondola connects all 2,500 acres of the resort with a 4-mile loop between the beach and the upcoming immersive parks. A SkyDream Gondola is also coming soon to Vidanta Riviera Maya, where It will connect the beachfront to Jungala Aqua Experience, Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, and other attractions on the way.

The updates don't end there! Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is now home to The Estates, the best that the world of high-end vacationing has to offer. The Estates showcases ultimate luxury set in ultimate nature, with exclusive pools, restaurants, and lounges. And The Estates is also currently underway at Vidanta Riviera Maya and Vidanta East Cape.

Grupo Vidanta is thrilled to bring new horizons of luxury to the sea with Vidanta Cruises. This boutique cruise line will offer all the sophistication and privacy of a yacht along with the extensive amenities of a cruise. Vidanta Cruises' inaugural vessel, Vidanta Elegant, is the first boutique cruise ship designed with bespoke anti-COVID protocols in mind including a layout featuring maximum outdoor space.

At Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Grupo Vidanta is continuing to unveil exciting plans for its massive new collection of Dream Parks, VidantaWorld. This visionary new immersive entertainment experience has evolved from a single theme park into a groundbreaking, 830-acre entertainment destination consisting of three Dream Parks. Guests can expect the first phase of VidantaWorld to open next year at the immersive Dream Park, with an astonishing fire village in the jungle featuring special attractions, world-class rides, experiential dining, and much more. Later phases of VidantaWorld will include a world-class water Dream Park with thrilling attractions for both adventure seekers and families; a new Cirque du Soleil zone at the Immersive Dream Park, including the dedicated theater for nightly shows; and a nature and adventure Dream Park. Details on the latter phases will be shared as soon as they are available.

Unveiling the Extraordinary with Brooke Shields

About Grupo Vidanta:

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the upcoming expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises. For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com .

