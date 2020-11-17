Gruppo Maip, Eastman partner on sustainable automotive materials

Specialty formulations to deliver biobased and molecular-recycled content

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman and Gruppo Maip, a leading international plastics formulator and compound producer based in Turin, Italy, have announced a partnership to formulate new sustainable polymer solutions for automotive interior applications. This will enable an exclusive portfolio of formulations based on Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technology, offering a range of both biobased and molecular-recycled content solutions with Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester and Trēva™ Renew engineering bioplastic.

“Gruppo Maip is the right strategic partner to help bring new sustainable polymer formulations to the automotive industry,” said Scott Ballard, Eastman’s vice president and general manager of specialty plastics. “This partnership allows us to develop breakthrough specialty plastic formulations for automakers to meet their aggressive targets for sustainable content and replacement of petroleum-based materials,” said Eligio Martini, president of Gruppo Maip.

Tritan Renew is powered by Eastman's polyester renewal technology and delivers up to 50% certified recycled content* diverted from post-consumer and postindustrial waste streams. Unlike mechanically recycled plastics, Tritan Renew offers the same high performance as virgin plastics.

Trēva Renew offers up to 48% biobased content sourced from sustainably managed forests and is certified by the USDA's BioPreferred® program. In addition, Trēva™ Renew benefits from carbon renewal technology that uses mixed waste plastic, providing an additional 23% certified recycled content* as an alternative to polycarbonate, ABS and PC-ABS.

"Gruppo Maip is the right strategic partner to help bring new sustainable polymer formulations to the automotive industry," said Scott Ballard, Eastman's vice president and general manager of specialty plastics. "They're a company with formulation expertise, strong relationships with manufacturers and, above all, a deep commitment to sustainability. Together, we're looking forward to bringing a new level of sustainability to the automotive industry."

Visit eastman.eco to find out more about Eastman's advanced recycling technologies.

*Via its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, Eastman produces circular products that are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) by mass balance allocation.

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled, incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

About Gruppo Maip

Gruppo Maip has been a leader in the plastics market for more than 40 years. The company's innovation-driven growth model is focused on R&D and sales of specialty materials for technical applications. Maip Compounding, the compounding company of the group, develops a wide range of high-tech engineered thermoplastic materials with a focus on speciality colors and technical solutions requiring filled and reinforced custom formulation development. A constant commitment to research for innovative technical solutions that can promote the use of environmentally friendly thermoplastic materials is a fundamental objective and capability for the Gruppo Maip companies. For more information, visit www.maipsrl.com.

